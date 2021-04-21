Premier League Darts 2021: Rob Cross aiming to avoid back-to-back eliminations

Rob Cross faces a defining two nights in Milton Keynes as he bids to secure Premier League survival

Rob Cross' performances during the opening phase of the Premier League have earned him plenty of plaudits. Following a tumultuous 18 months, the signs were encouraging for 'Voltage'.

However, despite a marked improvement in performances, the 2018 world champion is faced with the unenviable prospect of a second consecutive Premier League elimination as Judgement Night looms.

There are concerning parallels for the world No 5. Last year he claimed three points from his opening two games only to bow out on Judgement Night, and history is threatening to repeat itself.

Cross is desperate to avoid becoming the second Premier League player to suffer back-to-back eliminations and given his level of performance in Milton Keynes, he can consider himself unfortunate to be embroiled in another basement battle.

The 30-year-old sits one point adrift of eighth-place Peter Wright with two matches to play, and he follows up a Night Eight clash against high-flying Nathan Aspinall by taking on a beleaguered Glen Durrant on Judgement Night.

Cross was relatively bullish during the opening phase of the competition. Even during his comparative slump over the last 18 months, he always maintained a positive pretence, although this felt different. He had more conviction, both in his comments and displays.

The statistics back up Cross' sentiments. In 2018 and 2019, his seasonal averages were almost identical. He averaged 97.62 in 2018, which climbed slightly to 97.69 in 2019 - a year in which he lifted World Matchplay and European Championship titles.

Rob Cross - The Stats 2018 2019 2020 2021 Seasonal average 97.62 97.69 93.51 95.16 First nine-dart average 106.60 106.53 101.14 103.54 Double % 42.37% 40.87% 39.28% 40.86% Average in deciding legs 94.54 87.27 86.43 92.42

Last year was unarguably the toughest of Cross' fledgling career. His average slumped to 93.51 and a last eight appearance at the UK Open was his best performance in a major ranking event.

Many were casting doubts surrounding Cross' status among the elite, but his performances augur well ahead of a defining year. While his recent results may be underwhelming, his seasonal average of 95.16 in 2021 represents a notable improvement.

The mechanics of the throw are further source for encouragement. Cross conceded that there were technical issues within his game last year, but he described his throw as 'Rolls Royce' last week.

He is certainly throwing with greater fluency in the scoring phase. Cross has registered 21 maximums in this year's Premier League - usurping last year's tally of 19 in two fewer matches.

Premier League Table Played W D L Pts +/- Dimitri Van den Bergh 7 4 2 1 10 +12 Nathan Aspinall 7 3 3 1 9 +9 Michael van Gerwen 7 3 3 1 9 +9 Jonny Clayton 7 3 2 2 8 +3 Jose De Sousa 7 3 2 2 8 +3 Gary Anderson 7 3 2 2 8 +3 James Wade 7 3 1 3 7 +2 Peter Wright 7 2 2 3 6 -7 Rob Cross 7 2 1 4 5 -3 Glen Durrant 7 0 0 7 0 -31

To pause or not to pause

Cross recorded back-to-back play-off appearances in his first two Premier League seasons, but now he's aiming to avoid back-to-back eliminations

That fluency is not replicated in the latter stages of legs, but the 'Rob Cross pause' is not a new phenomenon. He used it to great effect during his World Championship triumph and it is a method he has adopted unfailingly since then.

The question is, does the pause work? Darts Orakel collated statistics from 14 of Cross' televised games, featuring 246 darts at double and focusing predominantly on his Alexandra Palace success over three years ago.

In total, Cross was 3 per cent more proficient on the outer ring without pausing, and ironically, if you exclude the sensational wins over Michael van Gerwen and Phil Taylor - arguably the biggest of his career - that increased to a staggering 17 per cent in the four games prior.

It may also explain the anomalies in the finishing department. Ahead of Night Six, he boasted the third highest checkout percentage in the Premier League, yet he's only landed two ton-plus finishes - the joint lowest tally alongside Durrant.

His double percentage with his third dart is also 2.5 per cent lower than his overall percentage, although Cross will justifiably argue that this approach has contributed to him landing two of the biggest titles in the sport.

Stat Attack! During his 2018 World Championship campaign, there were four matches in the sample before his semi-final against Van Gerwen. In all of those, his double success percentage was higher when he continued his rhythm than when he paused, by a remarkable 17 per cent.

One thing that cannot be argued is the unforgiving nature of this year's Premier League. Cross ironically boasts a higher tournament average than Michael van Gerwen, but finds himself four points and six places below the Green Machine.

It is a tournament centred around fine margins. In 2019, Cross came within touching distance of ending Van Gerwen's monopoly by registering 22 points - more than Anderson, Wright and Wade have amassed during their Premier League careers.

His clinical nature was instrumental in achieving such a haul, but he is yet to rediscover that cutting edge on a consistent basis, having recently spurned darts at double to salvage points against Wright and Anderson.

He has lost three games in succession despite posting averages of 95, 100 and 99 and he's had opportunities, which would have transformed the narrative from elimination candidate to a play-off contender.

Time to up his game

That narrative could still come to fruition, however. Given the condensed nature of this year's Premier League table, a couple of victories could catapult him up the table, and Cross can approach both games with optimism, if not momentum.

Despite Aspinall's magnificent start to the season, 'Voltage' has won five of his eight meetings against the former UK Open winner, while he will start as an emphatic favourite against Durrant.

Cross' 2020 Premier League campaign was marred by inconsistency. His lowest average was 89, while his highest was 103.57. He was capable of brilliance and mediocrity in equal measure.

This year he has averaged between 94 and 101 in all seven matches, but Sky Sports' Wayne Mardle believes the 2019 finalist needs to showcase his A-game more regularly to challenge the elite.

"His top level is now not as good as it was. I've noticed when anyone plays well against him, they tend to beat him," he told Sky Sports.

Cross' Premier League Results Night One: 6-6 vs De Sousa (96.53) Night Two: 7-3 vs Wade (94.34) Night Three: 3-7 vs Van Gerwen (97.87) Night Four: 7-3 vs Clayton (97.01) Night Five: 5-7 vs Wright (95.43) Night Six: 5-7 vs Anderson (100.54) Night Seven: 4-7 vs Van den Bergh (99.95)

"He needs to find a way of upping it. He played well [against Van den Bergh] but just still not good enough to get anything."

The performances have improved, the throw is looking smoother, and his demeanour is far more positive. However, as Judgement Night looms, the 30-year-old is faced with an unwelcome sense of darting de-ja vu.

Earlier in the tournament, Cross buoyantly declared: "100 per cent I'm coming back. I'm a new man. I'm going to do it all again."

We may well be watching a new Rob Cross, but will we see a different outcome?

