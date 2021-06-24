The Darts Show podcast: Rod Studd returns alongside Peter Wright and Ryan Searle

It's an all-star cast for the latest edition of The Darts Show podcast as Rod Studd steps in and the team are joined by Peter Wright and Ryan Searle.

After a busy few weeks on the Pro Tour, and a small but slightly extended break, the gang are back together to review the action and look ahead to the World Matchplay.

Joining Paul Prenderville and Colin Lloyd for the ride is Sky Sports commentator Rod Studd, making his own way back to full fitness and hoping to return to his duties in Blackpool after suffering a stroke last March.

Peter Wright - Snakebite returned to the winners' circle at Super Series 4, winning the last of the Players Championship events.

Wright gives us an update on his constant tinkering - and just why he continues to do it. He reflects on a disappointing Premier League but fires a warning ahead of the Matchplay where he can't wait to entertain the fans.

Rod Studd - Sky Sports lead commentator makes his return to the podcast and is in typically erudite form as he ponders the return of crowds alongside his own hopes for a Blackpool return. We also get his take on the 'Special One' Jose De Sousa who has enjoyed a stunning run of form.

Ryan Searle - After an impressive showing during the four Players Championship events in Milton Keynes, including a final, Heavy Metal Searle has put himself in line for a World Matchplay debut and he can't wait. We also go behind the scenes on his practice sessions with his idol Gary Anderson.

Colin Lloyd - Jaws is on hand for his talking points, which include a timely tribute to legendary referee Bruce Spendley who has passed away, a change in direction for PDC sponsors and who's in form... and who isn't!

Darts is back on your Sky Sports screens in July, with nine days of coverage from the iconic Winter Gardens and the World Matchplay - the action gets underway on Saturday July 17