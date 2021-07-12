World Matchplay 2021: Results, schedule, draw
Watch all nine days of the World Matchplay, from Blackpool's iconic Winter Gardens, starting on Saturday July 17 and reaching its dramatic conclusion on Sunday July 25 when the Phil Taylor Trophy will be awarded to the winner.
Last Updated: 12/07/21 12:05pm
Keep up to date with all the results, the schedule and the draw for this year's Betfred World Matchplay where Dimitri Van den Bergh defends the title he won in Milton Keynes last year.
World Matchplay - Roll of Honour
|16
|Phil Taylor
|2
|Rod Harrington, Michael van Gerwen
|1
|Gary Anderson, Larry Butler, Rob Cross
|Peter Evison, Colin Lloyd, Dimitri Van den Bergh
|James Wade
Schedule of Play - All times BST
Saturday July 17 (7pm)
4 x First Round
Dave Chisnall v Vincent van der Voort
Jonny Clayton v Dirk van Duijvenbode
Gerwyn Price v Jermaine Wattimena
Dimitri Van den Bergh v Devon Petersen
Live World Matchplay Darts
July 17, 2021, 7:00pm
Live on
Sunday July 18
Afternoon Session (1pm)
4 x First Round
Krzysztof Ratajski v Brendan Dolan
Glen Durrant v Callan Rydz
Rob Cross v Ross Smith
James Wade v Luke Humphries
Evening Session (7.30pm)
4 x First Round
Joe Cullen v Chris Dobey
Michael Smith v Ryan Searle
Peter Wright v Danny Noppert
Jose de Sousa v Gabriel Clemens
Monday July 19 (7pm)
4 x First Round
Daryl Gurney v Ian White
Nathan Aspinall v Mervyn King
Michael van Gerwen v Damon Heta
Gary Anderson v Stephen Bunting
Tuesday July 20 (7pm)
4 x Second Round
Cross/R Smith v Durrant/Rydz
Wade/Humphries v Ratajski/Dolan
Price/Wattimena v Clayton/Van Duijvenbode
Van den Bergh/Petersen v Chisnall/Van der Voort
Wednesday July 21 (7pm)
4 x Second Round
M Smith/Searle v De Sousa/Clemens
Anderson/Bunting v Aspinall/King
Van Gerwen/Heta v Gurney/White
Wright/Noppert v Cullen/Dobey
Thursday July 22 (7pm)
2x Quarter-Finals
Friday July 23 (7pm)
2 x Quarter-Finals
Saturday July 24 (7pm)
Semi-Finals
Sunday July 25 (8.30pm)
Final
2021 Betfred World Matchplay draw
Top Half
(1) Gerwyn Price v Mensur Suljovic
(16) Jonny Clayton v Dirk van Duijvenbode
(8) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Devon Petersen
(9) Dave Chisnall v Vincent van der Voort
(4) James Wade v Luke Humphries
(13) Krzysztof Ratajski v Brendan Dolan
(5) Rob Cross v Ross Smith
(12) Glen Durrant v Callan Rydz
Bottom Half
(2) Peter Wright v Danny Noppert
(15) Joe Cullen v Chris Dobey
(7) Michael Smith v Ryan Searle
(10) Jose de Sousa v Gabriel Clemens
(3) Michael van Gerwen v Damon Heta
(14) Daryl Gurney v Ian White
(6) Gary Anderson v Stephen Bunting
(11) Nathan Aspinall v Mervyn King
Darts is back on your Sky Sports screens this month, with nine days of coverage from the iconic Winter Gardens and the World Matchplay - the action gets under way on Saturday July 17.