World Matchplay 2021: Results, schedule, draw

Dimitri Van den Bergh became the 10th different World Matchplay champion when he lifted the trophy last year (Image: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Keep up to date with all the results, the schedule and the draw for this year's Betfred World Matchplay where Dimitri Van den Bergh defends the title he won in Milton Keynes last year.

World Matchplay - Roll of Honour 16 Phil Taylor 2 Rod Harrington, Michael van Gerwen 1 Gary Anderson, Larry Butler, Rob Cross Peter Evison, Colin Lloyd, Dimitri Van den Bergh James Wade

Schedule of Play - All times BST

Saturday July 17 (7pm)

4 x First Round

Dave Chisnall v Vincent van der Voort

Jonny Clayton v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Gerwyn Price v Jermaine Wattimena

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Devon Petersen

Sunday July 18

Afternoon Session (1pm)

4 x First Round

Krzysztof Ratajski v Brendan Dolan

Glen Durrant v Callan Rydz

Rob Cross v Ross Smith

James Wade v Luke Humphries

Evening Session (7.30pm)

4 x First Round

Joe Cullen v Chris Dobey

Michael Smith v Ryan Searle

Peter Wright v Danny Noppert

Jose de Sousa v Gabriel Clemens

Gary Anderson is chasing a second Matchplay crown (Image: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Monday July 19 (7pm)

4 x First Round

Daryl Gurney v Ian White

Nathan Aspinall v Mervyn King

Michael van Gerwen v Damon Heta

Gary Anderson v Stephen Bunting

Tuesday July 20 (7pm)

4 x Second Round

Cross/R Smith v Durrant/Rydz

Wade/Humphries v Ratajski/Dolan

Price/Wattimena v Clayton/Van Duijvenbode

Van den Bergh/Petersen v Chisnall/Van der Voort

Wednesday July 21 (7pm)

4 x Second Round

M Smith/Searle v De Sousa/Clemens

Anderson/Bunting v Aspinall/King

Van Gerwen/Heta v Gurney/White

Wright/Noppert v Cullen/Dobey

Thursday July 22 (7pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Friday July 23 (7pm)

2 x Quarter-Finals

Saturday July 24 (7pm)

Semi-Finals

Sunday July 25 (8.30pm)

Final

The PDC is hoping to accommodate a full house at the Winter Gardens from Monday July 19 (Image: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

2021 Betfred World Matchplay draw

Top Half

(1) Gerwyn Price v Mensur Suljovic

(16) Jonny Clayton v Dirk van Duijvenbode

(8) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Devon Petersen

(9) Dave Chisnall v Vincent van der Voort

(4) James Wade v Luke Humphries

(13) Krzysztof Ratajski v Brendan Dolan

(5) Rob Cross v Ross Smith

(12) Glen Durrant v Callan Rydz

Bottom Half

(2) Peter Wright v Danny Noppert

(15) Joe Cullen v Chris Dobey

(7) Michael Smith v Ryan Searle

(10) Jose de Sousa v Gabriel Clemens

(3) Michael van Gerwen v Damon Heta

(14) Daryl Gurney v Ian White

(6) Gary Anderson v Stephen Bunting

(11) Nathan Aspinall v Mervyn King

Darts is back on your Sky Sports screens this month, with nine days of coverage from the iconic Winter Gardens and the World Matchplay - the action gets under way on Saturday July 17.