PDC Women's Series 2021: 12-event series set to take place, building on success of 2020

Lisa Ashton set a new record on day one of the UK Open

The PDC have confirmed the return of their Women's Series for a second year, with three weekends of action set to be rewarded with World Championship and Grand Slam of Darts places.

After the success of last year's Women's Series, the PDC has confirmed that female players will get more opportunities than ever before - with three separate weekends set to give the players a chance to win spots at two of the most prestigious events in the second half of the year.

PDC Women's Series 2021 Events 1-4 H+ Hotel, Niedernhausen, Germany August 28-29 Events 5-8 Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes September 25-26 Events 9-12 Barnsley Metrodome October 23-24

Places at the 2021/22 William Hill World Darts Championship will be awarded to the top two players from an Order of Merit determined by prize money from the 12 tournaments that will take place in August, September and October.

The two places in the Grand Slam of Darts will go to the leading performers in the second and third weekends respectively, based on cumulative prize money won in Events 5-8 for one place and Events 9-12 for the second place.

The race will kick off at the end of next month when the Women's Series heads to Germany for the first time with the H+ Hotel in Niedernhausen hosting four events across two days on August 28 and 29.

"Today's announcement underlines our commitment to providing opportunities to female players. "Women's darts continues to enjoy a higher profile than ever before, and we see an expansion of the PDC Women's Series as the next step in the game's progression. "We are pleased that this year's tour will incorporate events in Germany, reflecting the growth of women's darts across the world." PDC Chief Executive Matthew Porter

Events 5-8 will be played at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes on September 25-26, while the chase for World Championship and Grand Slam places will conclude with Events 9-12 at the Barnsley Metrodome on October 23-24.

£60,000 in prize money will be on offer across the 12 events as the PDC continues to make strides in the women's game - the likes of PDC Tour Card holder Lisa Ashton, Fallon Sherrock, and Deta Hedman among those who will chase a place.

Last year, the PDC held four events in 2020 where Ashton and Hedman took the spots available at Alexandra Palace, while Ashton also qualified for the Grand Slam, and Japan's Mikuru Suzuki and Russia's Anastasia Dobromyslova won places at the World Championships via the qualifiers.

Darts is back on your Sky Sports screens later this when the World Cup of Darts gets underway - join us for all four days of coverage from Thursday September 9