PDC Super Series: Peter Wright clinches fifth title of 2021 with victory over Jonny Clayton

Peter Wright is the man to beat at the moment (Image: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Peter Wright once again made it a winning end to a PDC Super Series as he picked up the Players Championship 23 title in Barnsley, beating Jonny Clayton 8-7 in the final.

It is the fourth time this year that the Scotsman has picked up the £10,000 prize on the final day of action, this arguably the toughest as he edged past Clayton in a deciding leg to add to his recent World Matchplay crown.

Gerwyn Price had kicked off the week by producing a stunning comeback from 4-0 and then 6-2 down to beat Damon Heta 8-7 in the final with a 107.8 average and pick up his 20th PDC title, following up a semi-final win over Ian White in which he averaged a remarkable 112.51.

It could have been two in a week for Wright, who was beaten 8-7 by Ryan Searle in a thrilling final on Tuesday as Heavy Metal secured his second PDC title.

Super Series 6 - This Week's Players Championship Finals Players Championship 21 Gerwyn Price 8-7 Damon Heta Players Championship 22 Ryan Searle 8-7 Peter Wright Players Championship 23 Peter Wright 8-7 Jonny Clayton

Gerwyn Price also added another title to his growing list of PDC honours. (Image: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Snakebite wasn't to be denied on Wednesday, though.

Clayton had lost just seven legs ahead of the final, but it was 51-year-old Wright who started much the stronger, racing to a 3-1 lead. The Welshman then landed a 180 before the first of two 140 finishes to close the gap to one at 3-2, with the second coming in the eighth leg to level things up at 4-4.

Wright once again pressed his advantage, taking the next three legs to move 7-4 ahead and on the brink of the title. Premier League champion Clayton rallied once more though, and kick started a late comeback with a stunning 167 finish.

After Wright missed five match darts, two more legs followed for Clayton including a 15-dart break of throw in the penultimate leg to force a decider in which the Welshman had the darts.

Peter Wright beat Dimitri Van den Bergh to win the World Matchplay title at the end of July (Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

But the recently crowned World Matchplay champion proved too strong again, and landed crucial scores of 140 and 180 to stretch well ahead before sealing the victory on double-twelve.

"I told everybody that I was going to win it today," said Wright. "If I had hit my doubles it would have been a lot more comfortable, and that 167 from him as well as those 140s.

"I felt more relaxed yesterday and with a different set of darts, but today will do me good going forward. I'm now just looking forward to things getting back to normal and us having nothing but darts, darts, darts every weekend."

"𝗜 𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗜 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗴𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝘄𝗶𝗻"



A fifth title of 2021 for Peter Wright as he beats Jonny Clayton in a decider to win on the final day of a Super Series once again!



Hear from your Players Championship 23 winner... pic.twitter.com/YEv6RLJzDG — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) August 4, 2021

Players Championship Titles 2021 4 Peter Wright 3 Jose De Sousa 2 Jonny Clayton, Joe Cullen, Gerwyn Price 1 Brendan Dolan, Callan Rydz, Michael Smith Raymond van Barneveld, Dimitri Van den Bergh Dirk van Duijvenbode, Stephen Bunting, Chris Dobey Ross Smith, Ryan Searle

Wright was in imperious form all day and started with a 6-3 victory over Jack Main before recording his first ton-plus average of the day with a 6-4 win over Joe Murnan.

Next was a 6-3 victory over Karel Sedlacek, before he repeated the scoreline against Stephen Bunting, averaging 103.93 and 104.31 respectively. Martin Schindler was next in the quarter-finals stage as the German succumbed to a 6-3 defeat, Wright once again averaging over the 100 mark.

Snakebite then overcame a tricky customer in Jamie Hughes to win his semi-final 7-5 and set up a showdown with Clayton, who had beaten Glen Durrant, Jose Justicia, Chris Dobey, William Borland, Searle and James Wade on his way to the final.

That brings an end to the Players Championship action ahead of the cut off for qualification for October's World Grand Prix.