European Championship will take place at the Salzburgarena in Austria

Peter Wright is the reigning European champion (Picture courtesy of Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

This year's European Championship will take place at the Salzburgarena in Austria from October 14-17.

Salzburg will play host to the European Championship for the first time, with the event previously staged at venues in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands since its inception in 2008.

The top 32 players on the 2021 European Tour Order of Merit will compete for the title and £500,000 across four days in front of up to 3,500 fans per session.

Peter Wright, who collected the World Matchplay title this summer, defeated James Wade in last year's final.

The popular Salzburgarena staged the World Series of Darts Finals and World Cup of Darts in 2020.

Darts is back on your Sky Sports screens when the World Cup of Darts gets underway - join us for all four days of coverage from Thursday, September 9. Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts