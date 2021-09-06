Gerwyn Price scoops his fourth PDC European Tour title with victory in Hungary

Gerwyn Price claimed the Hungarian Darts Trophy title in Budapest

Gerwyn Price scooped his fourth PDC European Tour title with a sensational 8-2 defeat of Michael Smith in Sunday's Hungarian Darts Trophy final in Budapest.

World champion Price showed his class to claim the £25,000 title, culminating in astounding displays in the semi-finals against Luke Humphries and the final against Smith.

Price had missed double 12 for a nine-darter during his opening game of the weekend on Saturday, and showed flashes of his explosive best form in defeating Damon Heta and Brendan Dolan to reach the last four.

There, he averaged over 107 as he ended Humphries' hopes of reaching a first European Tour final with a 7-4 success which was secured with a 134 checkout to follow three 11-darters which helped him open up a 6-1 lead.

Price then continued that form in the final against Smith, opening the contest with back-to-back 12-darters, the second sealed with a 130 bull finish.

Smith punished missed doubles as he claimed the next two legs to level, but Price regained the lead with another 12-darter before firing in four successive 14-dart legs to surge into a 7-2 advantage.

Price's heavier scoring continued in the next leg, and though he initially missed three match darts, Smith was unable to capitalise and the Welshman returned to pin double 10 for glory.

"To pick up the trophy in the first time here is fantastic," said Price, who averaged 108.74 in the final as he claimed the £25,000 top prize.

"Michael played fantastic in the whole tournament - I was scraping through and played my best stuff in the semi-final and final, so I'm thankful for that.

"It's good to have crowds back. I appreciate the support today, everyone's been fantastic. Playing behind closed doors is not the same, without the same darts isn't darts but thankfully [they're] all back."

Smith had been bidding to claim European Tour glory for a fifth time - and a first time since 2017 - but will return home with a £10,000 runner-up cheque in his pocket.

"He was relentless - it's hard to break down when someone's not missing," said Smith. "He was fantastic against Luke and again in the final."

Brendan Dolan had ended Michael van Gerwen's ongoing search for a first title of 2021 with a 6-5 third-round win.

The year's second PDC European Tour event will be the Gibraltar Darts Trophy, which will take place from September 24-26 at the Europa Sports Park.

