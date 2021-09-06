World Cup of Darts 2021: Results, draw, schedule
Sky Sports is your home of darts and you will not miss a minute from this year's World Cup where Wales will be looking to defend their title; watch live on Sky Sports from 6pm on Thursday, September 9.
Last Updated: 06/09/21 2:44pm
Stay up to date with the results and mark your card on the order of play - Sky Sports will have you covered for all four days of the World Cup of Darts in Jena.
World Cup of Darts 2021: Format
|First Round
|Best of nine legs 501 Doubles
|Second Round, Quarter-Finals & Semi-Finals
|Two best of seven leg 501 Singles matches
|oth nations nominating the order in which their players play
|. In the event of both nations winning one Singles match apiece,
|a best of seven leg 501 Doubles match will be played to decide the tie
|Final
|Two best of seven leg 501 Singles matches
|with both nations nominating the order in which their players play the first two matches,
|followed by a best of seven leg 501 Doubles match and then Reverse Singles matches
|The first team to win three games is declared the winner.
Schedule
Thursday September 9
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
8 x First Round
Hungary v Lithuania
Czech Republic v Poland
Gibraltar v Singapore
USA v Sweden
Scotland v China
Netherlands v Denmark
Wales v Finland
Australia v Italy
Friday September 10
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
8 x First Round
Russia v Japan
Spain v South Africa
Republic of Ireland v Portugal
Austria v Philippines
Northern Ireland v Hong Kong
Germany v Canada
England v Brazil
Belgium v Croatia
World Cup of Darts: Roll of Honour
|2020
|Wales
|Gerwyn Price & Jonny Clayton
|2019
|Scotland
|Peter Wright & Gary Anderson
|2018
|Netherlands
|Michael van Gerwen & Raymond van Barneveld
|2017
|Netherlands
|Michael van Gerwen & Raymond van Barneveld
|2016
|England
|Phil Taylor & Adrian Lewis
|2015
|England
|Phil Taylor & Adrian Lewis
|2014
|Netherlands
|Michael van Gerwen & Raymond van Barneveld
|2013
|England
|Phil Taylor & Adrian Lewis
|2012
|England
|Phil Taylor & Adrian Lewis
|2010
|Netherlands
|Raymond van Barneveld & Co Stompe
Saturday September 11
Afternoon Session (1400 local time, 1300 BST)
4 x Second Round
Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)
4 x Second Round
Sunday September 12
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
4 x Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Semi-Finals & Final
World Cup of Darts 2021: Prize Fund (per two-player team)
|Winners
|£70,000
|Runners-Up
|£40,000
|Semi-Finalists
|£24,000
|Quarter-Finalists
|£16,000
|Second Round Losers
|£8,000
|First Round Losers
|£4,000
Draw
Top Half
(1) England v Brazil
Spain v South Africa
(8) Germany v Canada
Russia v Japan
(4) Belgium v Croatia
Austria v Philippines
(5) Northern Ireland v Hong Kong
Republic of Ireland v Portugal
Bottom Half
(2) Wales v Finland
Hungary v Lithuania
(7) Australia v Italy
USA v Sweden
(3) Netherlands v Denmark
Gibraltar v Singapore
(6) Scotland v China
Czech Republic v Poland
Darts is back on your Sky Sports screens in September when the World Cup of Darts takes place in Germany, all four days of action will be live - coverage begins on Thursday September 9