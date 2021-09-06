Darts News

World Cup of Darts 2021: Results, draw, schedule

Sky Sports is your home of darts and you will not miss a minute from this year's World Cup where Wales will be looking to defend their title; watch live on Sky Sports from 6pm on Thursday, September 9.

Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price will again represent Wales of their title success in Austria last year
Stay up to date with the results and mark your card on the order of play - Sky Sports will have you covered for all four days of the World Cup of Darts in Jena.

Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton are bidding to add a second World Cup crown to their trophy cabinets but there are a host of big names out to stop them.

World Cup of Darts 2021: Format

First Round Best of nine legs 501 Doubles
Second Round, Quarter-Finals & Semi-Finals Two best of seven leg 501 Singles matches
oth nations nominating the order in which their players play
. In the event of both nations winning one Singles match apiece,
a best of seven leg 501 Doubles match will be played to decide the tie
Final Two best of seven leg 501 Singles matches
with both nations nominating the order in which their players play the first two matches,
followed by a best of seven leg 501 Doubles match and then Reverse Singles matches
The first team to win three games is declared the winner.

Schedule

Thursday September 9

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

8 x First Round
Hungary v Lithuania
Czech Republic v Poland
Gibraltar v Singapore
USA v Sweden
Scotland v China
Netherlands v Denmark
Wales v Finland
Australia v Italy

Friday September 10

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

8 x First Round

Russia v Japan
Spain v South Africa
Republic of Ireland v Portugal
Austria v Philippines
Northern Ireland v Hong Kong
Germany v Canada
England v Brazil
Belgium v Croatia

World Cup of Darts: Roll of Honour

2020 Wales Gerwyn Price & Jonny Clayton
2019 Scotland Peter Wright & Gary Anderson
2018 Netherlands Michael van Gerwen & Raymond van Barneveld
2017 Netherlands Michael van Gerwen & Raymond van Barneveld
2016 England Phil Taylor & Adrian Lewis
2015 England Phil Taylor & Adrian Lewis
2014 Netherlands Michael van Gerwen & Raymond van Barneveld
2013 England Phil Taylor & Adrian Lewis
2012 England Phil Taylor & Adrian Lewis
2010 Netherlands Raymond van Barneveld & Co Stompe

Saturday September 11

Afternoon Session (1400 local time, 1300 BST)
4 x Second Round

Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)
4 x Second Round

Sunday September 12

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
4 x Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Semi-Finals & Final

World Cup of Darts 2021: Prize Fund (per two-player team)

Winners £70,000
Runners-Up £40,000
Semi-Finalists £24,000
Quarter-Finalists £16,000
Second Round Losers £8,000
First Round Losers £4,000

Draw

Top Half

(1) England v Brazil

Spain v South Africa

(8) Germany v Canada

Russia v Japan

(4) Belgium v Croatia

Austria v Philippines

(5) Northern Ireland v Hong Kong

Republic of Ireland v Portugal

Bottom Half

(2) Wales v Finland

Hungary v Lithuania

(7) Australia v Italy

USA v Sweden

(3) Netherlands v Denmark

Gibraltar v Singapore

(6) Scotland v China

Czech Republic v Poland

