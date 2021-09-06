World Cup of Darts 2021: Results, draw, schedule

Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price will again represent Wales of their title success in Austria last year

Stay up to date with the results and mark your card on the order of play - Sky Sports will have you covered for all four days of the World Cup of Darts in Jena.

Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton are bidding to add a second World Cup crown to their trophy cabinets but there are a host of big names out to stop them.

World Cup of Darts 2021: Format First Round Best of nine legs 501 Doubles Second Round, Quarter-Finals & Semi-Finals Two best of seven leg 501 Singles matches oth nations nominating the order in which their players play . In the event of both nations winning one Singles match apiece, a best of seven leg 501 Doubles match will be played to decide the tie Final Two best of seven leg 501 Singles matches with both nations nominating the order in which their players play the first two matches, followed by a best of seven leg 501 Doubles match and then Reverse Singles matches The first team to win three games is declared the winner.

Schedule

Thursday September 9

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

8 x First Round

Hungary v Lithuania

Czech Republic v Poland

Gibraltar v Singapore

USA v Sweden

Scotland v China

Netherlands v Denmark

Wales v Finland

Australia v Italy

Friday September 10

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

8 x First Round

Russia v Japan

Spain v South Africa

Republic of Ireland v Portugal

Austria v Philippines

Northern Ireland v Hong Kong

Germany v Canada

England v Brazil

Belgium v Croatia

World Cup of Darts: Roll of Honour 2020 Wales Gerwyn Price & Jonny Clayton 2019 Scotland Peter Wright & Gary Anderson 2018 Netherlands Michael van Gerwen & Raymond van Barneveld 2017 Netherlands Michael van Gerwen & Raymond van Barneveld 2016 England Phil Taylor & Adrian Lewis 2015 England Phil Taylor & Adrian Lewis 2014 Netherlands Michael van Gerwen & Raymond van Barneveld 2013 England Phil Taylor & Adrian Lewis 2012 England Phil Taylor & Adrian Lewis 2010 Netherlands Raymond van Barneveld & Co Stompe

Saturday September 11

Afternoon Session (1400 local time, 1300 BST)

4 x Second Round

Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)

4 x Second Round

Sunday September 12

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

4 x Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Semi-Finals & Final

World Cup of Darts 2021: Prize Fund (per two-player team) Winners £70,000 Runners-Up £40,000 Semi-Finalists £24,000 Quarter-Finalists £16,000 Second Round Losers £8,000 First Round Losers £4,000

Draw

Top Half

(1) England v Brazil

Spain v South Africa

(8) Germany v Canada

Russia v Japan

(4) Belgium v Croatia

Austria v Philippines

(5) Northern Ireland v Hong Kong

Republic of Ireland v Portugal

Bottom Half

(2) Wales v Finland

Hungary v Lithuania

(7) Australia v Italy

USA v Sweden

(3) Netherlands v Denmark

Gibraltar v Singapore

(6) Scotland v China

Czech Republic v Poland

