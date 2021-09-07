LISTEN: The Darts Show podcast - World Cup preview

It's World Cup of Darts time, and two players heading for Germany join The Darts Show podcast team to look ahead to the action in Jena - watch all four days of action live on Sky Sports.

Download, subscribe and rate

We are back from a summer break and just in time after a busy resumption on the European and Pro Tour. Michael Bridge, Colin Lloyd and Paul Prenderville chew over the latest talking points and, more importantly, look ahead to this week's World Cup of Darts.

John Henderson - Big Hendo is relishing another crack at the World Cup after making his debut alongside Robert Thornton last year. A late call-up to replace Gary Anderson means he teams up with Peter Wright and he is hoping Snakebite's fine form rubs off as he targets a return to his very best.

Live World Cup of Darts Live on

News, lots of news! - a Grand Slam back in Wolverhampton, new Tour Card holders, changes to the Women's Series, Super Series wins for Gerwyn Price, Ryan Searle and Wright, plus a heartfelt tribute to Kyle Anderson make up a busy news rundown.

Matt Campbell - the Canadian has served warning of his ability for the last 18 months and, after topping the European Challenge Tour, he will get a two-year crack at the PDC; he joins us to talk about the challenges he has faced and preview the World Cup where he and Jeff Smith have sights set on the quarter-finals...at least.

World Cup of Darts predictions - as usual the team put their 'expertise' to the test with predictions on what might transpire in Jena - we predict the winners, runners-up, surprise package and seeds most likely to struggle

Colin Lloyd - our man was in Hungary at the weekend to watch Gerwyn Price lift the Hungarian Darts Trophy. 'Jaws' talks crowds returning, an ominous show of form from 'The Iceman' and whether Michael van Gerwen could really go a year without a title.

Darts is back on your Sky Sports screens in September when the World Cup of Darts takes place in Germany, all four days of action will be live - coverage begins on Thursday September 9