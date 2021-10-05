World Series of Darts Finals: Fallon Sherrock joins Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen in field

Fallon Sherrock will join 23 other players at the World Series of Darts Finals after a superb run of form over the last few weeks (PA)

Fallon Sherrock's reward for her run to the Nordic Darts Masters is a place in the field for the 24-player World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam later this month.

The Queen of the Palace has been making headlines again across the last few weeks, starting with a brilliant run at the inaugural Nordic Darts Masters in Copenhagen where she was beaten by Michael van Gerwen in the final.

Sherrock followed that up with a stellar display at the Women's Series where she got the better of Lisa Ashton in an epic two days of competition to seal a Grand Slam of Darts debut next month.

That weekend performance has put the 27-year-old - along with Ashton - in the driving seat for the two World Championship places on offer via the 12-event, £60,000 Women's Series.

It has now also been confirmed Sherrock, who beat Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic at the World Championships in 2019, is among the nine players already confirmed for the event which will be held at AFAS Live in Amsterdam, joining world No 1 Price and Van Gerwen for three days of darts in the Netherlands.

Sherrock will now hope to improve on her showing at last year's World Series of Darts Finals where she led 5-1 against Jeff Smith only to see the experienced Canadian rally for a 6-5 first-round victory.

Sherrock was beaten by Michael van Gerwen in the Nordic Darts Masters final (Image: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Gary Anderson, Dimitri Van den Bergh and Nathan Aspinall are all included - all four suffering shock first-round defeats at the World Grand Prix this week - while Premier League champion Jonny Clayton is also invited.

Those eight players will be joined by the leading four non-qualified players from the PDC Order of Merit after Sunday's Grand Prix final.

The World Series of Darts Finals field is usually reflective of the global nature of the event but tournaments in New York and Australia were unable to take place, so Latvia's Madars Razma, who reached the Nordic Darts Masters quarter-finals, gets one of four spots for international invited players. The remaining three will be revealed after the World Grand Prix.

Four additional Dutch invitees will join Van Gerwen in Amsterdam while a further four players will come from the Tour Card Holder Qualifier on Monday October 18 to complete the field.

Don't miss a dart as the World Grand Prix action continues from Leicester's Morningside Arena all week on Sky Sports Arena.