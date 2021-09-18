Nordic Masters: Fallon Sherrock denied maiden PDC crown as Michael van Gerwen wins first title in 2021

Michael van Gerwen had to overcome a tough challenge from Fallon Sherrock to end his PDC title drought. (Image: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Michael van Gerwen ended his long wait for a first PDC title of 2021 as he came from behind to beat Fallon Sherrock 11-7 in the final of the Nordic Masters in Copenhagen on Saturday.

The three-time world champion beat Darius Labanauskas in Friday's first round before producing ton-plus averages to overcame Madars Razma 10-4 in his quarter-final earlier and see off Premier League winner Jonny Clayton 11-7 in the semis.

He then came from 6-3 down against Sherrock in the final to reel off six straight legs and clinch his 16th World Series crown and first PDC title in 293 days.

Sherrock had reached her maiden PDC final by producing a stunning comeback to beat world No 5 and former World Matchplay champion Dimitri Van den Bergh 11-10 in the last four, having faced deficits of 7-1 and 8-2 at various stages in the match.

'The Queen of the Palace', who famously became the first woman to win a main-draw match at the PDC World Championship, capitalised on the Belgian's eight missed darts for the match with 106 and 101 finishes to force a deciding leg, which she finished in style with a 100 checkout.

Sherrock beat Denmark's Niels Heinsøe 6-1 on Friday before receiving a bye into the semi-finals after Gerwyn Price withdrew from the competition due to an elbow injury.

Michael van Gerwen won his first PDC title since November (Image: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Nordic Masters: Saturday results Quarter-finals Gerwyn Price w/d Fallon Sherrock (bye) Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-8 Gary Anderson Peter Wright 3-10 Jonny Clayton Michael van Gerwen 10-4 Madars Razma Semi-finals Fallon Sherrock 11-10 Dimitri Van den Bergh Jonny Clayton 7-11 Michael van Gerwen Final Fallon Sherrock 7-11 Michael van Gerwen

"I had to wait a long time to win a trophy," said Van Gerwen in his on-stage interview. "Fallon played a phenomenal tournament and I think she played one of her best games in her life in the final and I want to give her all the credit because she made it really difficult.

"I think I deserved it this weekend. I played really well overall but also the crowd has been absolutely phenomenal. It's been too long since we had crowds like this, especially on a televised tournament, all I can say is thank you very much.

"I've been through a really tough period, this means so much to me. I've been working really hard on my game and then it finally pays off and I think I played really well over here."

Van Gerwen showed his class down the stretch as legs of 13 and 14 darts saw him draw level, before another 14-darter later moved him two clear and on the way to a victory eventually wrapped up by two darts at 80.

Sherrock's run the final means she will return in the upcoming PDC Women's Series where she will have the opportunity to qualify for the Grand Slam of Darts and World Darts Championship.

"I was so proud of myself, especially to push Michael as much as I did," admitted Sherrock. "It's Michael van Gerwen, and I was so close to him!

"I cannot put into words how I was feeling [at 6-3 up] - I was shaking but I had to stay calm. I've taken every opportunity that I can get - showing everyone how I can play and pushing one of the best in the world, I'm so happy."

