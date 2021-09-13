Mark Webster believes Scotland's World Cup success can reignite John Henderson's career

John Henderson was inspired alongside Peter Wright as Scotland sealed World Cup glory with victory over Austria

John Henderson enjoyed the day of his darting life to clinch his maiden PDC title and inspire Scotland to a second World Cup of Darts success on Sunday night, which Mark Webster believes could reignite Henderson's career.

'The Highlander' was the epitome of composure throughout Finals Day in Jena - converting nerveless combination finishes to seal deciding-leg wins over four-time winners Netherlands and defending champions Wales in the pairs.

The popular Scot also recorded a singles victory over world champion and world No 1 Gerwyn Price in the semi-finals, before sealing Scotland's pivotal 4-3 pairs win over Austria in the final, after the sixth seeds had found themselves trailing 3-0.

Henderson - a World Grand Prix semi-finalist in 2017 - has slipped to 45th on the PDC Order of Merit after enduring a tumultuous 18 months on the board, but this landmark victory could prove to be a turning point.

Wales' World Cup triumph last year sparked Jonny Clayton's emergence, with 'The Ferret' claiming two individual televised titles in 2021 - including the Premier League crown - and Henderson will be hoping to replicate Clayton's upward trajectory.

"I am so pleased for John. His career has been derailing slightly," Webster told Sky Sports.

"He is not in the World Championship yet, hopefully this can kickstart a great end to the year for him, because he deserves to be on the big stage and he has proved that he can win on the big stage.

"He will be feeling a million dollars now. It just shows he can do it. That is probably what he is lacking, a bit of belief, but he can do it on the big stage, and in the big moments he took care of them."

Henderson is no stranger to claiming major scalps on the big stage - having defeated Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld en route to reaching the semi-finals in Dublin four years ago.

He also shared the spoils with Van Gerwen during his appearance as a Premier League challenger in Aberdeen back in 2019, and Mardle paid tribute to the 48-year-old's mental fortitude.

"John Henderson will be over the moon. He will get home to his wife, Veronica, and no doubt just drink it in, just for a few days and then think right: 'Let's get back on the practice board, move up the rankings, show that class'," said Mardle.

"His clutch doubling today - especially that 64 finish that saw them beat the Netherlands - that was the shot for me. That was determination, guts, composure, everything.

"What a unit they are. You just get the feeling that the pair of them are so happy, for each other. That was fantastic."

Henderson only received a late-call up following Gary Anderson's withdrawal, and many dismissed Scotland's title chances as a result.

Anderson and Wright led Scotland to their maiden title in 2019, and their 3-1 victory over Austria sees 'Snakebite' become only the second player, along with Van Barneveld, to win the World Cup with two different partners.

"They are a great team, and deserving champions. I'm so pleased for the pair of them." Webster hails Scottish duo

"I feel like we're just going on about John Henderson; Peter Wright was great. Peter Wright has been there for John, he's helped him through it," Webster added.

"They are a great team, and deserving champions. I'm so pleased for the pair of them."

Wright came into this event fresh from lifting the World Matchplay title in July, and, after producing a series of sparkling displays at the Winter Gardens, he made it back-to-back televised titles with his second World Cup success.

The world No 2 was nowhere near his vintage best for much of the day, but he produced a captain's display in Sunday's showpiece; registering singles wins over Mensur Suljovic and Rowby-John Rodriguez, after also impressing in the pairs.

"Going 3-0 up and then being pulled back to 3-3, it is easier to lose, it is easier to wilt, but Peter Wright is one of those relentless beasts," Mardle continued.

"He has just come off the back of winning the Matchplay. He was kind of untouchable there. When he won the World Championship it was different-level darts.

"Peter Wright is the one for me this evening that had something consistent about him, whereas throughout the final the others didn't. With Peter, he knows what to do, and he didn't panic, did he? It would have been easier to do that."

Scotland now join England in becoming multiple World Cup champions, but it could have been so different, with Netherlands and Wales succumbing to Wright and Henderson in thrilling last-leg shootouts.

The unique dynamic created by the pairs format ensures the World Cup is one of the most compelling events on the darting calendar, and Webster hailed a wonderful day for the sport.

"It has been fantastic. Dolan and Daryl Gurney missed those match darts in the first rubber and it's been drama throughout.

"We've had the pairs; it ended on a fitting note and everybody has contributed, particularly the Austrians - they had a great campaign.

"The Scots have been fantastic. It has been a great World Cup and it is starting to become peoples' favourite tournament because of that different element - the doubles, playing for each other. More drama again, and it will continue in years to come."

