The Darts Show podcast: Corrine Hammond, Peter Wright and John Henderson review the World Cup of Darts

After four days of action at the World Cup of Darts, we have the winners - John Henderson and Peter Wright - alongside Corrine Hammond on The Darts Show podcast.

Paul Prenderville steps into the presenter's chair with Michael Bridge Stateside for the US Open (pool version!), but Colin Lloyd is alongside as the pair look ahead to a busy few weeks but, just as importantly, reflect on another thrilling World Cup of Darts.

With the Women's Series less than a fortnight away, Corrine Hammond makes her podcast debut, while Scotland's victorious pair make time for us ahead of their triumphant journey back from Germany.

Henderson and Wright - there was barely a dry eye in the house as Hendo claimed his first individual PDC title, and Snakebite is tipping his newest team-mate to go from strength to strength.

World Cup of Darts reviewed - with shocks in short supply in the first round, the tournament threw up perhaps its most surprise finalists as Scotland and Austria duked it out. Lloydy and Paul discuss the talking points to emerge, including how England and Netherlands find a winning formula and whether the time is right for changes to the event.

Corrine Hammond - the Australian looks ahead to the Women's Series at the end of the month, and the chance of a debut on the televised PDC stage, she also pays a heartfelt tribute to Kyle Anderson.

Colin Lloyd - 'Jaws' takes a look at the names who need a big second half of the season, considers how this year's European Tour might look and gives us an update on his budding baking career!

It's not long until more big time darts is back on your Sky Sports screens, with all seven days of the unique double-to-start World Grand Prix from Leicester's Morningside Arena live from October 3 as Gerwyn Price defends the title he won last year