LISTEN: The Darts Show podcast: Jonny Clayton and Lewy Williams

Jonny Clayton joins The Darts Show podcast, just a couple of days on from his World Grand Prix triumph (Image: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

The Darts Show podcast climbs aboard the Welsh bandwagon for our latest episode as the man of the moment and a teenage rising star - both from South Wales - join us.

After another remarkable success, Jonny Clayton is back on the podcast and for the fourth time in less than a year that the Ferret is the star of our champion's special!

Jonny Clayton - despite feeling under the weather - and definitely not having lost his voice from the victory celebrations - Clayton is in fine form to look back on a memorable week and the most significant title of his career. His first TV ranking title takes him up to seventh in the world and he reflects on 12 months that not even he can have imagined.

Colin Lloyd - Jaws wasn't happy! And not just because he got his predictions wrong. Our man gets stuck into the debate about the boos defending champion Gerwyn Price had to endure and also has words of sympathy for Glen Durrant as his struggles continue.

Talking the Tour - it's the busiest time of year and there are tournaments left, right and centre. The team take a look at the state of play at the Women's Series, the latest round of Pro Tour action and what might be in store in the weeks to come.

Lewy Williams - Clayton and Price may be taking all the headlines as far as Welsh darts is concerned but there are plenty more rising stars coming through and Williams is one of them. We check in with the 19-year-old as he prepares for his European Championship debut, leaving life as a barber behind and being inspired by two of the game's finest.

Darts is back on your Sky Sports screens in November with nine consecutive days of action from the Grand Slam of Dart where Fallon Sherrock takes her next step on the PDC stage - join us on Saturday, November 13