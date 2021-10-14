Peter Wright set for European Championship title defence in Salzburg

Peter Wright is set to defend his European Championship title in Salzburg

Peter Wright is set to defend his European Championship title, with former champions Michael van Gerwen, James Wade, Rob Cross and Simon Whitlock also among the field.

The tournament will see the top 32 players from the European Tour Order of Merit in action across six sessions from October 14-17 at the Salzburgarena, with £500,000 in prize money up for grabs.

The first round sees 16 matches take place across the opening two sessions on Thursday and Friday, as Wright begins the defence of the title he won with an 11-4 defeat of Wade in last year's final.

The Scot will be aiming to bounce back from a first-round exit to Cross at the World Grand Prix last week.

"Obviously it was disappointing to lose in the first round last week," Wright admitted. "But fair play to Rob, he played great to beat me.

"But that's gone now and I'm glad we have a short turnaround to the European Championship.

"Last year this tournament was great for me personally, I averaged well over 100 in all of my games so it will go down as one of my best tournament performances.

"It would be great if I could retain my title, but I know I've got a tough first round draw against Florian, who will be looking to show what he can do on the big stage."

2021 European Championship

MVG opens his European Championship quest on Friday

Thursday October 14

Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)

First Round x8

Simon Whitlock v William Borland

Brendan Dolan v Kim Huybrechts

Rob Cross v Keane Barry

Luke Humphries v Callan Rydz

Jose de Sousa v Lewis Williams

Peter Wright v Florian Hempel

Mensur Suljovic v Adam Hunt

Joe Cullen v Ted Evetts

Friday October 15

Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)

First Round x8

Adam Gawlas v Joe Murnan

Krzysztof Ratajski v Danny Noppert

James Wade v Adam Smith-Neale

Nathan Aspinall v Mervyn King

Michael Smith v Ryan Searle

Michael van Gerwen v Boris Krcmar

Gerwyn Price v Ritchie Edhouse

Damon Heta v Gabriel Clemens

Saturday October 16

Afternoon Session (1345 local time, 1245 BST)

Second Round x4

Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)

Second Round x4

Sunday October 17

Afternoon Session (1345 local time, 1245 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (2000 local time, 1900 BST)

Semi-Finals & Final

Format

First Rounds - Best of 11 legs

Second Round - Best of 19 legs

Quarter-Finals - Best of 19 legs

Semi-Finals - Best of 21 legs

Final - Best of 21 legs

