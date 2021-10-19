Players Championship: Dimitri Van den Bergh defeats Adrian Lewis to win second ProTour title of 2021

Dimitri Van den Bergh sealed his second ProTour title of 2021

Dimitri Van den Bergh battled back from 4-0 down to win his second ProTour title of 2021 with an 8-5 defeat of Adrian Lewis in Tuesday's Players Championship 24 final.

Van den Bergh, who averaged over 100 in six of his seven matches on the day, appeared in trouble after losing the first four legs but he went on to claim eight of the next nine legs and scoop the £10,000 title in the first of four Players Championship events forming PDC Super Series 7 this week.

"I just feel very lucky that I managed to win my second title this year," said Van den Bergh.

"I felt like I wasn't playing well [in the final] but I managed to come back. I still had a 100 average in the final and it didn't feel like that.

"Today my finishing helped me through. I never gave up, I kept digging in and my finishing was strong.

"I'm proud but I'll get my feet back on the ground because tomorrow is another day. I'm going to work hard because you can never underestimate anybody."

Lewis had looked on course to win his first tournament since March 2019 when he pulled clear in the early stages of the decider

Two-time world champion Lewis was appearing in his first final since March 2019, when he overcame Raymond van Barneveld, and showed both quality and resilience in his six wins at the Barnsley Metrodome.

The day also featured two nine-dart legs, with both Nathan Aspinall and Callan Rydz achieving perfection - although both subsequently went on to lose the match.

Players Championship 24

Tuesday October 19

Last 16

Kim Huybrechts 6-4 Martin Schindler

Mickey Mansell 6-1 Mervyn King

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-1 Chris Dobey

Rob Cross 6-3 Mike De Decker

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-5 Jose de Sousa

Dave Chisnall 6-2 Nick Kenny

Adrian Lewis 6-5 Callan Rydz

Ryan Searle 6-3 Michael van Gerwen

Quarter-Finals

Kim Huybrechts 6-3 Mickey Mansell

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-2 Rob Cross

Dave Chisnall 6-5 Krzysztof Ratajski

Adrian Lewis 6-2 Ryan Searle

Semi-Finals

Dimitri Van den Bergh 7-2 Kim Huybrechts

Adrian Lewis 7-4 Dave Chisnall

Final

Dimitri Van den Bergh 8-5 Adrian Lewis

