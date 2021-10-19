Players Championship: Dimitri Van den Bergh defeats Adrian Lewis to win second ProTour title of 2021
Dimitri Van den Bergh produces a stirring fightback to deny 'Jackpot' Adrian Lewis his first tournament success since March 2019 in Tuesday's Players Championship 24 final; the Belgian said: "I never gave up, I kept digging in and my finishing was strong."
Last Updated: 19/10/21 8:52pm
Dimitri Van den Bergh battled back from 4-0 down to win his second ProTour title of 2021 with an 8-5 defeat of Adrian Lewis in Tuesday's Players Championship 24 final.
Van den Bergh, who averaged over 100 in six of his seven matches on the day, appeared in trouble after losing the first four legs but he went on to claim eight of the next nine legs and scoop the £10,000 title in the first of four Players Championship events forming PDC Super Series 7 this week.
"I just feel very lucky that I managed to win my second title this year," said Van den Bergh.
"I felt like I wasn't playing well [in the final] but I managed to come back. I still had a 100 average in the final and it didn't feel like that.
"Today my finishing helped me through. I never gave up, I kept digging in and my finishing was strong.
"I'm proud but I'll get my feet back on the ground because tomorrow is another day. I'm going to work hard because you can never underestimate anybody."
Two-time world champion Lewis was appearing in his first final since March 2019, when he overcame Raymond van Barneveld, and showed both quality and resilience in his six wins at the Barnsley Metrodome.
The day also featured two nine-dart legs, with both Nathan Aspinall and Callan Rydz achieving perfection - although both subsequently went on to lose the match.
Players Championship 24
Tuesday October 19
Last 16
Kim Huybrechts 6-4 Martin Schindler
Mickey Mansell 6-1 Mervyn King
Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-1 Chris Dobey
Rob Cross 6-3 Mike De Decker
Krzysztof Ratajski 6-5 Jose de Sousa
Dave Chisnall 6-2 Nick Kenny
Adrian Lewis 6-5 Callan Rydz
Ryan Searle 6-3 Michael van Gerwen
Quarter-Finals
Kim Huybrechts 6-3 Mickey Mansell
Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-2 Rob Cross
Dave Chisnall 6-5 Krzysztof Ratajski
Adrian Lewis 6-2 Ryan Searle
Semi-Finals
Dimitri Van den Bergh 7-2 Kim Huybrechts
Adrian Lewis 7-4 Dave Chisnall
Final
Dimitri Van den Bergh 8-5 Adrian Lewis
