Fallon Sherrock and Lisa Ashton qualify for World Championship

Fallon Sherrock will return to Alexandra Palace later this year

Fallon Sherrock and Lisa Ashton have qualified for the World Darts Championship after another dominant showing at the PDC Women's Series.

The pair met in all three finals on Saturday, with Sherrock winning twice, and it means they occupy the top two spots on the Order of Merit. The duo cannot be caught, with three events remaining on Sunday's final day

As a result of her qualification, Ashton will make her third appearance at the World Championship, following first-round defeats on her last two visits.

For Sherrock, it is her first return to Alexandra Palace since her historic achievements in December 2019, when she beat Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic to become the first woman to beat a man at the World Championship.

So happy tonight. After a tough 20 months I feel elated to be playing well and returning the the @OfficialPDC @WilliamHill WC. Thank you to everyone who has supported me through good & bad. Also well done to @LisaAshton180 on qualifying, I hope we can push the women’s game again. pic.twitter.com/wdcsKwpvq1 — Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) October 23, 2021

"I'm really happy with the way that I'm playing at the moment," Sherrock said to the PDC, after her return to Alexandra Palace was confirmed.

"It's going to be a great experience to go back there, especially now that crowds are allowed in [again]. I'm happy that I get to go back with crowds and I'm just looking forward to it.

"I'm just over the moon at the moment," she said.

Lisa Ashton will make her third appearance at the World Championship in December (Image credit: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Ashton has continued to lead the way for female players in the sport this year, becoming the first woman to average 100 in a televised match at the UK Open and enjoying her second year as a PDC Tour Card Holder.

"I'm really happy," Ashton said. "My game is lifting and I'm happy I've got back in the World Championship, but I've got another mission to do as well to get in the Grand Slam.

"Playing on the ProTour has helped me, it was good practice for this weekend. Hopefully I can get the Grand Slam spot [on Sunday]."