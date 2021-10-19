World Series of Darts Finals: Fallon Sherrock to face Krzysztof Ratajski or Gabriel Clemens

Fallon Sherrock will play at the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam later this month

Fallon Sherrock has been handed a tie against either Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski or Germany's Gabriel Clemens at the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam.

Sherrock, who finished as runner-up to Michael van Gerwen at the Nordic Darts Masters, was handed an invite to the tournament in the Netherlands.

The Queen of the Palace followed that up with a stellar display at the Women's Series where she got the better of Lisa Ashton in an epic two days of competition to seal a Grand Slam of Darts debut next month.

Sherrock, who famously beat Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic at the World Championships in 2019, will now hope to produce the goods on the big stage once again when the event returns to AFAS Live from October 29-31, with the popular Amsterdam venue having staged the 24-player event two years ago.

Dirk van Duijvenbode and Jeffrey de Zwaan will meet in an all-Dutch clash, with the winner to progress to a tie with reigning champion Gerwyn Price.

Reigning Grand Slam of Darts champion Jose de Sousa plays World Grand Prix semi-finalist Danny Noppert in another tasty tie, with the winner set to meet 2020 World Matchplay winner Dimitri Van den Bergh in the second round.

Michael van Gerwen could face World Cup winner John Henderson in his homeland

World Cup winner John Henderson takes on Dutchman Maik Kuivenhoven, with 2019 World Series of Darts Finals winner Van Gerwen awaiting the victor.

Dutch stars Vincent van der Voort and Niels Zonneveld will meet Nathan Aspinall and Dave Chisnall respectively, while Belgian qualifier Kim Huybrechts drew Michael Smith.

Latvia's Madars Razma, who is the eighth seed, will play the winner of the first round tie between 2018 champion James Wade and veteran star Mervyn King.

The tournament begins on Friday October 29 with the first round, before the eight seeded players - based on World Series Order of Merit ranking - enter the action in round two the following day.

The £300,000 event then concludes on Sunday October 31, with the afternoon session's quarter-finals followed in the evening session by the semi-finals and final.

World Series of Darts Finals

First Round Draw

Maik Kuivenhoven vs John Henderson

James Wade vs Mervyn King

Nathan Aspinall vs Vincent van der Voort

Jeffrey de Zwaan vs Dirk van Duijvenbode

Krzysztof Ratajski vs Gabriel Clemens

Niels Zonneveld vs Dave Chisnall

Jose de Sousa vs Danny Noppert

Kim Huybrechts vs Michael Smith

Draw Bracket

(1) Michael van Gerwen vs Kuivenhoven/Henderson

(8) Madars Razma vs Wade/King

(4) Jonny Clayton vs Aspinall/Van der Voort

(5) Gerwyn Price vs De Zwaan/Van Duijvenbode

(2) Fallon Sherrock vs Ratajski/Clemens

(7) Gary Anderson vs Zonneveld/Chisnall

(3) Dimitri Van den Bergh vs De Sousa/Noppert

(6) Peter Wright vs Huybrechts/Smith

