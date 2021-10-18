Rob Cross defeats Michael van Gerwen to end title drought at European Championship

Rob Cross ended his two-year wait for a PDC title in Salzburg with victory over Michael van Gerwen

Rob Cross ended his two-year wait for a PDC title, defeating Michael van Gerwen to win the European Championship for a second time.

Cross claimed his fifth televised crown with an 11-8 victory over Van Gerwen in the final at the Salzburgarena, almost two years on from his last TV title win - which came in the same event.

Wow. What a feeling. A massive moment for me to lift a trophy again and win the European Championship. The progress is clear and I know I have more gears. This is for my family, fans and sponsors @TargetDarts @NamosSolutions @ScottRBSLtd for their total support. Thank you 🏆⚡️ pic.twitter.com/7buUpn2V9W — Rob Cross (@RobCross180) October 17, 2021

Four-time European Champion Van Gerwen was on the charge for a fifth success in the event after picking up stunning victories over Gerwyn Price and Nathan Aspinall earlier in the day, but was let down by 27 missed double attempts in an edgy final.

"It's nice to win again after the last 18 months, which has probably been the hardest time of my life," revealed Cross, who also defeated Jose de Sousa and Joe Cullen en route to the final.

"I have to dedicate this to my family, friends, management and sponsors who have stood by me and been incredibly supportive.

"I love playing in Austria, I've got a great record here. I love the people, I'd play here every week if I could.

"Granted, I didn't play my best tonight, and I'm thankful that Michael wasn't himself in the final. You have to take chances when they are presented to you."

The win also secures Cross' place in November's Grand Slam of Darts, with the 31-year-old looking forward to a busy end to 2021.

Cross added: "I think this is going to be a turning point for me, with the confidence it's going to give me I know I'm going to get better over the next few months. I would love to win another World Championship."

In February 2017, all seven ranking TV titles in the PDC were held by Michael van Gerwen.



Now, for the first time ever, all seven are held by different people. — Christopher Kempf (@ochepedia) October 18, 2021

Van Gerwen was seeking a first ranking title since November 2020 and a first European Championship success since 2017.

Despite coming up short in the final, the Dutchman showed signs of a return to his best with averages of 107.74 against Price in the quarter-finals and 103.41 against Aspinall in the semi-finals.

"When you play like I did in the final then you deserve to lose," Van Gerwen declared in an honest assessment.

"You can find a million excuses but I have to say I didn't show up in the final, it wasn't good enough and I can only blame myself.

"I am starting to perform a little bit better - except for the final - but I don't like picking up runner-up trophies. It doesn't count for anything, I'm a winner."

2021 European Championship

Sunday October 17

Afternoon Session

Quarter-Finals

Nathan Aspinall 10-9 Danny Noppert

Michael van Gerwen 10-8 Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross 10-5 Jose de Sousa

Joe Cullen 10-7 Mensur Suljovic

Evening Session

Semi-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 11-10 Nathan Aspinall

Rob Cross 11-3 Joe Cullen

Final

Rob Cross 11-8 Michael van Gerwen

