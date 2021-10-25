Lisa Ashton clinches Grand Slam spot as trio share final Women's Series wins

Lisa Ashton is through to the Grand Slam

Lisa Ashton claimed her spot in November's Grand Slam of Darts on the final day of the 2021 PDC Women's Series as she shared wins with Fallon Sherrock and Mikuru Suzuki in Barnsley.

Ashton won Sunday's opening Event 10 and was the runner-up in Event 11, on a day that also saw Sherrock claim a sixth title of 2021 and Japan's Suzuki secure a first in the final event of the year.

The results mean that both Ashton and Sherrock will make appearances in the Grand Slam and the World Darts Championship after dominating the Women's Series, winning five and six titles, respectively.

Ashton was in sensational form as she began Sunday's action with a 4-0 whitewash of Donna-Maria Rainsley, averaging over 95.

✅ 𝗔𝗦𝗛𝗧𝗢𝗡 𝗔𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗟𝗔𝗠! 🌹



Lisa Ashton now can't be caught and she confirms her spot at the 2021 @CazooUK Grand Slam of Darts!



Congratulations, Lisa 👏 pic.twitter.com/Yh943MqZHi — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 24, 2021

She would go on claim back-to-back 4-2 wins over Joanne Locke and then Laura Turner, before overcoming rival Sherrock in a last-leg decider to reach the semi-finals.

Another dominant display followed in the last four and the Lancashire ace defeated Rhian O'Sullivan 5-2 to set up a mouth-watering final with Anastasia Dobromyslova.

The decider was gifted to Ashton, as the Russian was unable to find the answer to her opponent and went down to a 5-0 defeat as the PDC Tour Card Holder stormed to victory.

Event 11 saw a dominant Sherrock return to form, dropping just two legs on her way to the final, where she would face Deta Hedman.

Hedman, who eventually finished third on the overall Order of Merit, struggled to keep pace with Sherrock as the 27-year-old blew her opponent away, averaging almost 96 on her way to a 5-1 win.

The title meant Sherrock ended with six victories in this year's PDC Women's Series, and she subsequently withdrew from the final event knowing her place in the Grand Slam and World Championship had already been secured.

Had a wonderful weekend and overwhelmed with my results and the supportive messages. These @OfficialPDC events are fantastic for the women and allow us to play professionally. I am exhausted now and have chose to withdraw from the last event. Well done @LisaAshton180 on the GSOD. https://t.co/Mqvu9W5ZDq pic.twitter.com/kPRsLQlqwr — Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) October 24, 2021

That withdrawal opened the door for the remainder of the field to break the Sherrock-Ashton dominance, and that chance was taken by former World Championship qualifier Suzuki.

The Japanese star dropped just one leg in her opening round victory over Jane Biggs, which proved to be the last one she would concede on her way to the final.

Whitewash wins over Jackie Wilkinson, Laura Patton, Joanne Locke and Lorraine Winstanley would follow as Suzuki marched into the final against Ashton.

In the decider, Suzuki raced into a 4-1 lead before Ashton threatened to take the crown away from her with an impressive comeback, but the 39-year-old held her nerve to pin double one and secure the last title of the 2021 Women's Series with a 5-3 success.

The top eight players in the overall Order of Merit will be offered free entry to the 2022 PDC Qualifying School, as the PDC aim to continue the growth of the women's game.

