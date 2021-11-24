Gerwyn Price wants to be a 'three, four, five-time world champ' as 'The Iceman' targets further success

Life is good for Gerwyn Price right now.

The reigning world champion produced top form last week to win a third Grand Slam title in the space of four years.

He stamped his authority on the field in Wolverhampton, sealing the Eric Bristow Trophy with impressive wins over Jonny Clayton, James Wade and Peter Wright.

With the darting year set to reach a crescendo with this weekend's Players Championship Finals and next month's World Championship, 'The Iceman' is in the mood to keep on winning.

I'd like to be a multiple world champ! Price is eager to join an exclusive club

"After winning the Worlds, it was difficult to pick myself up," Price told Sky Sports, reflecting on the past 11 months.

"I didn't know what I wanted to do next, but, yeah, it's nice to win the Grand Slam again and be a three-time Grand Slam champ.

"I'd like to be, you know, a two, three, four, five-time world champ and multiple world champ. I want to win the Premier League, I want to win things that I haven't won, like this weekend we have the Players Championship Finals and I've been to the final [in 2019].

"I have got to go and win those events, that's the sort of things that motivate me now.

"Getting up for events that I haven't won and obviously trying to double up and triple up on events that I have won as well.

"When I won the Worlds, I didn't know what I wanted and where the motivation was going to come from.

"By winning these events, it means they can retire a little bit earlier as well...Win as much as I can now and then I can finish whenever I want."

Price played himself into form at Wolverhampton as the week progressed.

After falling to Martin Schindler and scraping by Nathan Rafferty in the group stage, his title charge gathered momentum, defeating three players who have already picked up major titles this year.

"It wasn't a good start to the tournament. I was struggling early on and especially in the group stage," he said.

"They were the first game against Rafferty and going into the last game, and wondering whether I was going to finish top of the group.

"It was a slow start. But after I conquered my old Welsh rival Jonny Clayton, that gave me a kick up the backside and I started to play well.

"The first weekend of the Grand Slam I wasn't performing well. I didn't have much confidence and I was doubting myself, should have I gone to the last Super Series to sharpen myself up?

"But I played really well in the quarter, semi and final then. I'm happy now that I took the time off and I freshened up."

The manner in which Price performed spurs him on, with the season set to climax in the coming weeks.

"I don't know if it was my ultimate best, but you know it was an improvement and it fills me full of confidence that will go into this weekend," he added.

"Even if I won the tournament and didn't play well, it doesn't give you any confidence, but to win against James the way I did and especially Peter in the final, that really does make you feel confident."

So what is it about the Grand Slam of Darts for Gerwyn Price?

"I don't know why," he laughed.

"Obviously winning there the first time against Gary (Anderson} and then doing it again against Peter it gives you good memories and fills you full of confidence.

"I can't just put a finger on why I play well there (Wolverhampton), it might just be the format where you know there's a group stage first or round robin, and then you go into the knockouts.

"I'm not sure exactly why, but hopefully it stays there for a long time, and I can keep performing well there."

With the end of the year in sight, Price is gunning to finish on a high.

"It's two big events left now and hopefully I can push on and I want to win the next two," he said.

"I want to have a good run at the Players Championship now and and hopefully defend the World Championship and it's been a good year."