World Darts Championship: Gary Anderson proves too good for Adrian Lewis as Lisa Ashton bows out

In a blockbuster World Darts Championship second-round encounter, Gary Anderson got the better of old foe Adrian Lewis in a rematch of two previous finals, to make it through at Alexandra Palace on Thursday.

With four world titles between them 'The Flying Scotsman' struck with a majestic 116 to move within a leg of taking the opening set, but Lewis replied with a 96 checkout before sealing it with double top.

There were no darting dramas for Anderson in the next set as he upped his average to completely outplay 'Jackpot' and level the contest.

Last year's finalist Anderson pinned 85 and a brilliant 92 with two double 18s to move one set away from victory, and the back-to-back 2015 and 2016 champion soon completed the win to end Lewis' hopes by whitewashing him in the fourth set.

World Darts Championship - Thursday Evening Results R1 William O'Connor 3-2 Danny Lauby R1 Ryan Meikle 3-0 Fabian Schmutzler R1 Ron Meulenkamp 3-0 Lisa Ashton R2 Gary Anderson 3-1 Adrian Lewis

Four-time Lakeside women's champion Lisa Ashton was hoping to make it third-time lucky at the Palace as she took on Dutchman Ron Meulenkamp.

But 'The Lancashire Rose' was unable to produce her usual power-scoring on the big stage, with 'The Bomb' taking advantage to sail through, dropping just two legs.

Meulenkamp will take on 'Bully Boy' Michael Smith in the second round next Tuesday.

Ryan Meikle is congratulated on his win by German schoolboy Fabian Schmutzler (right)

Teenage sensation Fabian Schmutzler took on Ryan Meikle with the prize of world No 2 Peter Wright awaiting the winner.

The 16-year-old German became the second-youngest participant in PDC World Championship history, behind only Australian Mitchell Clegg - who debuted in the 2007 edition.

But 'Fabulous Fab' was unable to give 25-year-old Meikle a run for his money with the former Development Tour champion easing through against the schoolboy with a textbook victory in three sets.

In the opening match of the night, Ireland's William O'Connor averaged 106.29 on his way to winning the opening set against Danny Lauby. In a fast and furious encounter, 'The Magpie' kept up his three-dart average to sweep through the next, but the American landed finishes of 116 and 117 to reduce the arrears.

O'Connor began to wobble with three missed match darts and Lauby took full advantage with a 121 en route to sending a thrill-a-minute encounter into a decider.

The final set went to a sudden-death leg and it did not disappoint with the Irishman stumbling over the finishing line.

He pinned tops with his sixth match dart to set up a clash with former Premier League champion Glen Durrant, but only after Lauby came close to snatching victory with an attempt at 121.

World Darts Championship - Friday At The Darts Afternoon R1 Ryan Joyce vs Roman Benecky R1 Keane Barry vs Royden Lam R1 Jermaine Wattimena vs Boris Koltsov R2 Krzysztof Ratajski vs Steve Lennon Evening R1 Joe Murnan vs Paul Lim R1 William Borland vs Bradley Brooks R1 Ross Smith vs Jeff Smith R2 Peter Wright vs Ryan Meikle

World Darts Championship - Thursday Afternoon Results R1 Steve Lennon 3-1 Madars Razma R1 Scott Mitchell 0-3 Chris Landman R1 Chas Barstow 3-1 John Norman Jnr R2 Daryl Gurney 3-1 Ricky Evans

Earlier in the day, two-time quarter-finalist Daryl Gurney serenaded the Ally Pally crowd with a unique rendition of 'Sweet Caroline' after coming from behind to defeat Ricky Evans in an absorbing affair.

'Rapid Ricky' converted a stunning 146 checkout en route to clinching the opening set against the throw, but 'SuperChin' responded impressively, firing in six 180s and averaging 95.9 to book his place in round three.

Former Lakeside champion Scott Mitchell suffered a chastening straight-sets defeat on his Alexandra Palace bow, succumbing to Dutch qualifier Chris Landman.

Steve Lennon produced an impressive display to defeat Madars Razma 3-1 in the afternoon's curtain-raiser, landing seven 180s and converting finishes of 120 and 136 to set up a meeting with 12th-seed Krzysztof Ratajski on Friday afternoon.

Elsewhere, Chas Barstow will meet Michael van Gerwen in the second round after averaging 93 and registering two ton-plus finishes to defeat John Norman Jr in a battle of the debutants.