PDC World Darts Championship 2022: The draw as Gerwyn Price defends his title

Last Updated: 29/11/21 9:04pm

Gerwyn Price will be aiming to keep his hands on the Sid Waddell Trophy

Full details of the draw and schedule for the PDC World Darts Championship.

Draw Bracket - Second Round Onwards

Top Half

(1) Gerwyn Price v Ritchie Edhouse/Lihao Wen

(32) Kim Huybrechts v Steve Beaton/Fallon Sherrock

(16) Stephen Bunting v Ross Smith/Jeff Smith

(17) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Jermaine Wattimena/Boris Koltsov

(8) Jonny Clayton v Keane Barry/Royden Lam

(25) Gabriel Clemens v Lewy Williams/Toyokazu Shibata

(9) Michael Smith v Ron Meulenkamp/Lisa Ashton

(24) Glen Durrant v William O'Connor/Danny Lauby

(4) James Wade v Maik Kuivenhoven/Ky Smith

(29) Vincent van der Voort v Adam Hunt/Boris Krcmar

(13) Joe Cullen v Ted Evetts/Jim Williams

(20) Simon Whitlock v Martijn Kleermaker/John Michael

(5) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Florian Hempel/Martin Schindler

(28) Devon Petersen v Jamie Hughes/Raymond Smith

(12) Krzysztof Ratajski v Steve Lennon/Madars Razma

(21) Mervyn King v Ryan Joyce/Roman Benecky

Bottom Half

(2) Peter Wright v Ryan Meikle/Fabian Schmutzler

(31) Damon Heta v Luke Woodhouse/James Wilson

(15) Ryan Searle v William Borland/Bradley Brooks

(18) Danny Noppert v Jason Heaver/Juan Francisco Rodriguez

(7) Jose de Sousa v Jason Lowe/Daniel Larsson

(26) Mensur Suljovic v Alan Soutar/Diogo Portela

(10) Nathan Aspinall v Joe Murnan/Paul Lim

(23) Brendan Dolan v Callan Rydz/Yuki Yamada

(3) Michael van Gerwen v Chas Barstow/John Norman Jnr

(30) Chris Dobey v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez/Ben Robb

(14) Dave Chisnall v Darius Labanauskas/Charles Losper

(19) Luke Humphries v Rowby-John Rodriguez/Nick Kenny

(6) Gary Anderson v Adrian Lewis/Matt Campbell

(27) Ian White v Scott Mitchell/Chris Landman

(11) Rob Cross v Raymond van Barneveld/Lourence Ilagan

(22) Daryl Gurney v Ricky Evans/Nitin Kumar

