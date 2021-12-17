Darts News

World Darts Championship: William Borland makes nine-dart history as Peter Wright sails through

William Borland steals the show ahead of Peter Wright's costume with a show-stopping nine-darter; Saturday at the Worlds will see Michael van Gerwen open his challenge to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy for a fourth time against Chas Barstow

Last Updated: 17/12/21 11:42pm

Scotland's William Borland edged out Bradley Brooks in the first round of the World Darts Championship with this incredible nine-darter!

Scotland's William Borland made darting history at the World Championship by winning his first-round clash with a nine-dart finish on debut.

Borland, from East Caulder, produced a storybook ending to his match as he edged out fellow youngster Bradley Brooks in a blistering tungsten tussle.

World No 2 Peter Wright began his quest for a second Ally Pally title in three years with victory over Ryan Meikle, while the legendary Paul Lim bowed out after suffering a painful defeat to Joe Murnan.

World Darts Championship - Friday Evening Results

R1 Joe Murnan 3-2 Paul Lim
R1 William Borland 3-2 Bradley Brooks
R1 Ross Smith 3-0 Jeff Smith
R2 Peter Wright 3-0 Ryan Meikle
Borland gave his thoughts after throwing a nine-darter to defeat Brooks

In a humdinger of a first-round clash, Brooks averaged 112.73 in cleaning up all three legs of the opening set without reply.

His opponent Borland took out 92 to seal the second set 3-1 and level an entertaining encounter. The first two sets lasted just under 12 minutes.

Borland conjures up this magical 148 checkout to move one leg away from victory

The third set went all the way and it was 'Big Willie' who produced a brilliant 13-dart leg to turn the match around.

Borland completed another 13-darter to break throw at the start of the fourth before landing an exhilarating 148 to move within a leg of victory.

Brooks produces a stunning 134 skin-saver to keep his hopes alive

'Bam Bam' replied with a hold before breaking in the next leg with an outrageous 134 (T17, T17, D16). He forced a deciding set with a neat 98 checkout to delight a raucous crowd.

Back came 25-year-old Borland with a 130 checkout on the bullseye to close in on victory, but Brooks wasn't going to lie down and he sent the contest all the way to a sudden-death leg.

A magnificent match was given a dream ending as Borland landed a 180, a 177 and a 144 checkout for a blistering nine-dart leg to win it in style.

He will next face 'Heavy Metal' Ryan Searle in the second round next Wednesday afternoon in what should be another classic.

Borland became the 11th player to join the nine-dart club at the Worlds, along with Raymond van Barneveld's double to Gary Anderson and Michael van Gerwen as well as Adrian 'Jackpot' Lewis cashing out in the 2011 final.

Borland's nine-darter was...


63rd televised nine-dart finish

54th in an Official PDC TV event

43rd on Sky Sports

19th commentary by Stuart Pyke

4th commentary by John Part

4th refereed by Kirk Bevins

11th at Alexandra Palace

2nd to win a televised match

1st on TV by William Borland

Facts courtesy of @LittleRichard

Peter 'Snakebite' Wright was in the Christmas spirit in north London on Friday night
Peter 'Snakebite' Wright was in the Christmas spirit in north London on Friday night

Wright began his World Championship bid with a steady display of arrows against 'The Barber' from Ipswich, easing to the opening set before clinching the second set 3-1 to double his lead.

He soon completed the job with a drama-free performance to sail through to the third round.

The legendary Lim, who turns 68 next month, was making his 14th PDC World Championship appearance, and 'The Singapore Slinger' made an explosive start against Murnan with a majestic 118 finish in the opening leg before holding throw in the fourth leg to seal the first set.

Lim, who first played in the 1982 Worlds at Jollees Cabaret Club in Stoke-on-Trent, was still producing some top tungsten on the big stage, 39 years later. But his form deserted him in the second set with Murnan taking advantage to level up.

The Ally Pally crowd were sent into a frenzy by darting legend, Lim, who fired in a maximum before taking out 118 on tops

The next two sets were shared before Lancashire thrower Murnan nailed tops with his sixth match dart to stumble over the finishing line.

Ross Smith wrapped up a commanding 3-0 victory over Canada's Jeff Smith with finishes of 144 and 116 along the way to set up a second-round meeting with Stephen Bunting.

World Darts Championship - Saturday At The Darts

Afternoon
R1 Jamie Hughes vs Raymond Smith
R1 Callan Rydz vs Yuki Yamada
R1 Darius Labanauskas vs Mike De Decker
R2 Ian White vs Chris Landman
Evening
R1 Adam Hunt vs Boris Krcmar
R1 Ted Evetts vs Jim Williams
R1 Rowby-John Rodriguez vs Nick Kenny
R2 Michael van Gerwen vs Chas Barstow

World Darts Championship - Friday Afternoon Results

R1 Ryan Joyce 3-2 Roman Benecky
R1 Keane Barry 3-2 Royden Lam
R1 Jermaine Wattimena 0-3 Boris Koltsov
R2 Krzysztof Ratajski 1-3 Steve Lennon
A look back at the best of the action from the afternoon session

Earlier in the day, Krzysztof Ratajski became the first seed to exit this year's tournament, after succumbing 3-1 to Steve Lennon in a topsy-turvy affair.

Ratajski recovered from losing the opening set by taking out a sensational 132 checkout to level at one apiece, but Lennon's superior scoring paid dividends as he dumped out the world No 12.

Krzysztof Ratajski hit this outrageous 132 checkout with two bullseye's and double 16

Ryan Joyce raced into a two-set lead before defying a spirited fightback from Czech debutant Roman Benecky to prevail in a last-leg shootout, and 'Relentless' will now meet Mervyn King for place in round three.

Barry buried this wonderful 121 checkout, finishing on the bullseye!

Keane Barry triumphed in similar circumstances, edging out Hong Kong's Royden Lam in a dramatic fifth and final set to secure his first victory at the World Championship, and the teenager's reward is a fascinating showdown against eighth seed Jonny Clayton.

Koltsov took control of the third set with this 121 on the bullseye

Elsewhere, Russia's Boris Koltsov recorded one of the biggest victories of his career to dispatch Jermaine Wattimena in straight sets, converting 130 and 121 checkouts to the delight of the partisan Ally Pally crowd.

Join us for the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on Sky Sports Darts across 16 days of action. Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts

