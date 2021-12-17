World Darts Championship: William Borland makes nine-dart history as Peter Wright sails through

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotland's William Borland edged out Bradley Brooks in the first round of the World Darts Championship with this incredible nine-darter! Scotland's William Borland edged out Bradley Brooks in the first round of the World Darts Championship with this incredible nine-darter!

Scotland's William Borland made darting history at the World Championship by winning his first-round clash with a nine-dart finish on debut.

Borland, from East Caulder, produced a storybook ending to his match as he edged out fellow youngster Bradley Brooks in a blistering tungsten tussle.

World No 2 Peter Wright began his quest for a second Ally Pally title in three years with victory over Ryan Meikle, while the legendary Paul Lim bowed out after suffering a painful defeat to Joe Murnan.

World Darts Championship - Friday Evening Results R1 Joe Murnan 3-2 Paul Lim R1 William Borland 3-2 Bradley Brooks R1 Ross Smith 3-0 Jeff Smith R2 Peter Wright 3-0 Ryan Meikle

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Borland gave his thoughts after throwing a nine-darter to defeat Brooks Borland gave his thoughts after throwing a nine-darter to defeat Brooks

In a humdinger of a first-round clash, Brooks averaged 112.73 in cleaning up all three legs of the opening set without reply.

Bradley Brooks matches Gerwyn Price for the highest set average of the tournament. Both won three legs with 40 darts.



112.73 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Brooks

112.73 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Price

109.98 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Barstow

109.98 🇵🇱 Ratajski

108.31 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Price#WHdarts I #DARTZN I #DartsWM — TheRedBit 🔴 (@TheRedBit180) December 17, 2021

His opponent Borland took out 92 to seal the second set 3-1 and level an entertaining encounter. The first two sets lasted just under 12 minutes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Borland conjures up this magical 148 checkout to move one leg away from victory Borland conjures up this magical 148 checkout to move one leg away from victory

The third set went all the way and it was 'Big Willie' who produced a brilliant 13-dart leg to turn the match around.

Borland completed another 13-darter to break throw at the start of the fourth before landing an exhilarating 148 to move within a leg of victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brooks produces a stunning 134 skin-saver to keep his hopes alive Brooks produces a stunning 134 skin-saver to keep his hopes alive

'Bam Bam' replied with a hold before breaking in the next leg with an outrageous 134 (T17, T17, D16). He forced a deciding set with a neat 98 checkout to delight a raucous crowd.

Back came 25-year-old Borland with a 130 checkout on the bullseye to close in on victory, but Brooks wasn't going to lie down and he sent the contest all the way to a sudden-death leg.

A magnificent match was given a dream ending as Borland landed a 180, a 177 and a 144 checkout for a blistering nine-dart leg to win it in style.

Great game of darts really enjoyed that well done to Willie Borland great way to finish brilliant also from Bradley Brooks. Well done both of you. — Phil Taylor (@PhilTaylor) December 17, 2021

To win 3 of his last four legs, Willie Borland took out 148, 130 and THAT 144. AMAZING! — Wayne Mardle (@Wayne501Mardle) December 17, 2021

In your life did you ever see anything like that? — Rod Studd (@Rod_Studd) December 17, 2021

He will next face 'Heavy Metal' Ryan Searle in the second round next Wednesday afternoon in what should be another classic.

Borland became the 11th player to join the nine-dart club at the Worlds, along with Raymond van Barneveld's double to Gary Anderson and Michael van Gerwen as well as Adrian 'Jackpot' Lewis cashing out in the 2011 final.

9-darter to win the game, that happened 19 times before. But never on a big stage on TV!



9-darter in a last leg decider, that happened 5 times before

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿White UKOQ 2 2018

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Dobey PC2 2019

🇦🇹Suljovic PC3 2021

🇱🇻Razma PC27 2021

🇩🇪Clemens PC28 2021 — Premium Dart Data (@PremiumDartData) December 17, 2021

Borland's nine-darter was...

63rd televised nine-dart finish



54th in an Official PDC TV event



43rd on Sky Sports



19th commentary by Stuart Pyke



4th commentary by John Part



4th refereed by Kirk Bevins



11th at Alexandra Palace



2nd to win a televised match



1st on TV by William Borland



Facts courtesy of @LittleRichard



Peter 'Snakebite' Wright was in the Christmas spirit in north London on Friday night

Wright began his World Championship bid with a steady display of arrows against 'The Barber' from Ipswich, easing to the opening set before clinching the second set 3-1 to double his lead.

He soon completed the job with a drama-free performance to sail through to the third round.

The legendary Lim, who turns 68 next month, was making his 14th PDC World Championship appearance, and 'The Singapore Slinger' made an explosive start against Murnan with a majestic 118 finish in the opening leg before holding throw in the fourth leg to seal the first set.

Lim, who first played in the 1982 Worlds at Jollees Cabaret Club in Stoke-on-Trent, was still producing some top tungsten on the big stage, 39 years later. But his form deserted him in the second set with Murnan taking advantage to level up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Ally Pally crowd were sent into a frenzy by darting legend, Lim, who fired in a maximum before taking out 118 on tops The Ally Pally crowd were sent into a frenzy by darting legend, Lim, who fired in a maximum before taking out 118 on tops

The next two sets were shared before Lancashire thrower Murnan nailed tops with his sixth match dart to stumble over the finishing line.

Ross Smith wrapped up a commanding 3-0 victory over Canada's Jeff Smith with finishes of 144 and 116 along the way to set up a second-round meeting with Stephen Bunting.

Live World Darts Championship Live on

World Darts Championship - Saturday At The Darts Afternoon R1 Jamie Hughes vs Raymond Smith R1 Callan Rydz vs Yuki Yamada R1 Darius Labanauskas vs Mike De Decker R2 Ian White vs Chris Landman Evening R1 Adam Hunt vs Boris Krcmar R1 Ted Evetts vs Jim Williams R1 Rowby-John Rodriguez vs Nick Kenny R2 Michael van Gerwen vs Chas Barstow

Live World Darts Championship Live on

World Darts Championship - Friday Afternoon Results R1 Ryan Joyce 3-2 Roman Benecky R1 Keane Barry 3-2 Royden Lam R1 Jermaine Wattimena 0-3 Boris Koltsov R2 Krzysztof Ratajski 1-3 Steve Lennon

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best of the action from the afternoon session A look back at the best of the action from the afternoon session

Earlier in the day, Krzysztof Ratajski became the first seed to exit this year's tournament, after succumbing 3-1 to Steve Lennon in a topsy-turvy affair.

Ratajski recovered from losing the opening set by taking out a sensational 132 checkout to level at one apiece, but Lennon's superior scoring paid dividends as he dumped out the world No 12.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Krzysztof Ratajski hit this outrageous 132 checkout with two bullseye's and double 16 Krzysztof Ratajski hit this outrageous 132 checkout with two bullseye's and double 16

Ryan Joyce raced into a two-set lead before defying a spirited fightback from Czech debutant Roman Benecky to prevail in a last-leg shootout, and 'Relentless' will now meet Mervyn King for place in round three.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Barry buried this wonderful 121 checkout, finishing on the bullseye! Barry buried this wonderful 121 checkout, finishing on the bullseye!

Keane Barry triumphed in similar circumstances, edging out Hong Kong's Royden Lam in a dramatic fifth and final set to secure his first victory at the World Championship, and the teenager's reward is a fascinating showdown against eighth seed Jonny Clayton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Koltsov took control of the third set with this 121 on the bullseye Koltsov took control of the third set with this 121 on the bullseye

Elsewhere, Russia's Boris Koltsov recorded one of the biggest victories of his career to dispatch Jermaine Wattimena in straight sets, converting 130 and 121 checkouts to the delight of the partisan Ally Pally crowd.

Join us for the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on Sky Sports Darts across 16 days of action. Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts