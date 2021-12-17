World Darts Championship: William Borland makes nine-dart history as Peter Wright sails through
William Borland steals the show ahead of Peter Wright's costume with a show-stopping nine-darter; Saturday at the Worlds will see Michael van Gerwen open his challenge to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy for a fourth time against Chas Barstow
By Raz Mirza & Josh Gorton
Last Updated: 17/12/21 11:42pm
Scotland's William Borland made darting history at the World Championship by winning his first-round clash with a nine-dart finish on debut.
Borland, from East Caulder, produced a storybook ending to his match as he edged out fellow youngster Bradley Brooks in a blistering tungsten tussle.
World No 2 Peter Wright began his quest for a second Ally Pally title in three years with victory over Ryan Meikle, while the legendary Paul Lim bowed out after suffering a painful defeat to Joe Murnan.
World Darts Championship - Friday Evening Results
|R1
|Joe Murnan
|3-2
|Paul Lim
|R1
|William Borland
|3-2
|Bradley Brooks
|R1
|Ross Smith
|3-0
|Jeff Smith
|R2
|Peter Wright
|3-0
|Ryan Meikle
What the actual ….. can’t believe it @MDApromotions @OfficialPDC @laura_woodsy pic.twitter.com/xCrs4vGich— William Borland (@WBorland9) December 17, 2021
In a humdinger of a first-round clash, Brooks averaged 112.73 in cleaning up all three legs of the opening set without reply.
Bradley Brooks matches Gerwyn Price for the highest set average of the tournament. Both won three legs with 40 darts.— TheRedBit 🔴 (@TheRedBit180) December 17, 2021
112.73 🏴 Brooks
112.73 🏴 Price
109.98 🏴 Barstow
109.98 🇵🇱 Ratajski
108.31 🏴 Price#WHdarts I #DARTZN I #DartsWM
His opponent Borland took out 92 to seal the second set 3-1 and level an entertaining encounter. The first two sets lasted just under 12 minutes.
The third set went all the way and it was 'Big Willie' who produced a brilliant 13-dart leg to turn the match around.
Borland completed another 13-darter to break throw at the start of the fourth before landing an exhilarating 148 to move within a leg of victory.
'Bam Bam' replied with a hold before breaking in the next leg with an outrageous 134 (T17, T17, D16). He forced a deciding set with a neat 98 checkout to delight a raucous crowd.
Back came 25-year-old Borland with a 130 checkout on the bullseye to close in on victory, but Brooks wasn't going to lie down and he sent the contest all the way to a sudden-death leg.
A magnificent match was given a dream ending as Borland landed a 180, a 177 and a 144 checkout for a blistering nine-dart leg to win it in style.
Great game of darts really enjoyed that well done to Willie Borland great way to finish brilliant also from Bradley Brooks. Well done both of you.— Phil Taylor (@PhilTaylor) December 17, 2021
To win 3 of his last four legs, Willie Borland took out 148, 130 and THAT 144. AMAZING!— Wayne Mardle (@Wayne501Mardle) December 17, 2021
He will next face 'Heavy Metal' Ryan Searle in the second round next Wednesday afternoon in what should be another classic.
Borland became the 11th player to join the nine-dart club at the Worlds, along with Raymond van Barneveld's double to Gary Anderson and Michael van Gerwen as well as Adrian 'Jackpot' Lewis cashing out in the 2011 final.
9-darter to win the game, that happened 19 times before. But never on a big stage on TV!— Premium Dart Data (@PremiumDartData) December 17, 2021
9-darter in a last leg decider, that happened 5 times before
🏴White UKOQ 2 2018
🏴Dobey PC2 2019
🇦🇹Suljovic PC3 2021
🇱🇻Razma PC27 2021
🇩🇪Clemens PC28 2021
Borland's nine-darter was...
63rd televised nine-dart finish
54th in an Official PDC TV event
43rd on Sky Sports
19th commentary by Stuart Pyke
4th commentary by John Part
4th refereed by Kirk Bevins
11th at Alexandra Palace
2nd to win a televised match
1st on TV by William Borland
Facts courtesy of @LittleRichard
Wright began his World Championship bid with a steady display of arrows against 'The Barber' from Ipswich, easing to the opening set before clinching the second set 3-1 to double his lead.
He soon completed the job with a drama-free performance to sail through to the third round.
The legendary Lim, who turns 68 next month, was making his 14th PDC World Championship appearance, and 'The Singapore Slinger' made an explosive start against Murnan with a majestic 118 finish in the opening leg before holding throw in the fourth leg to seal the first set.
Lim, who first played in the 1982 Worlds at Jollees Cabaret Club in Stoke-on-Trent, was still producing some top tungsten on the big stage, 39 years later. But his form deserted him in the second set with Murnan taking advantage to level up.
The next two sets were shared before Lancashire thrower Murnan nailed tops with his sixth match dart to stumble over the finishing line.
Ross Smith wrapped up a commanding 3-0 victory over Canada's Jeff Smith with finishes of 144 and 116 along the way to set up a second-round meeting with Stephen Bunting.
Live World Darts Championship
December 17, 2021, 12:30pm
Live on
World Darts Championship - Saturday At The Darts
|Afternoon
|R1
|Jamie Hughes
|vs
|Raymond Smith
|R1
|Callan Rydz
|vs
|Yuki Yamada
|R1
|Darius Labanauskas
|vs
|Mike De Decker
|R2
|Ian White
|vs
|Chris Landman
|Evening
|R1
|Adam Hunt
|vs
|Boris Krcmar
|R1
|Ted Evetts
|vs
|Jim Williams
|R1
|Rowby-John Rodriguez
|vs
|Nick Kenny
|R2
|Michael van Gerwen
|vs
|Chas Barstow
Live World Darts Championship
December 17, 2021, 7:00pm
Live on
World Darts Championship - Friday Afternoon Results
|R1
|Ryan Joyce
|3-2
|Roman Benecky
|R1
|Keane Barry
|3-2
|Royden Lam
|R1
|Jermaine Wattimena
|0-3
|Boris Koltsov
|R2
|Krzysztof Ratajski
|1-3
|Steve Lennon
Earlier in the day, Krzysztof Ratajski became the first seed to exit this year's tournament, after succumbing 3-1 to Steve Lennon in a topsy-turvy affair.
Ratajski recovered from losing the opening set by taking out a sensational 132 checkout to level at one apiece, but Lennon's superior scoring paid dividends as he dumped out the world No 12.
Ryan Joyce raced into a two-set lead before defying a spirited fightback from Czech debutant Roman Benecky to prevail in a last-leg shootout, and 'Relentless' will now meet Mervyn King for place in round three.
Keane Barry triumphed in similar circumstances, edging out Hong Kong's Royden Lam in a dramatic fifth and final set to secure his first victory at the World Championship, and the teenager's reward is a fascinating showdown against eighth seed Jonny Clayton.
Elsewhere, Russia's Boris Koltsov recorded one of the biggest victories of his career to dispatch Jermaine Wattimena in straight sets, converting 130 and 121 checkouts to the delight of the partisan Ally Pally crowd.
Join us for the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on Sky Sports Darts across 16 days of action. Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts