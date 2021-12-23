Darts News

News

World Darts Championship: Rob Cross comes from a set down to knock out Raymond van Barneveld

Rob Cross recovers from a set down to defeat the doyen of Dutch darts, Raymond van Barneveld in a superb second-round clash at Alexandra Palace; "I haven't experienced that in a long, long time," says 'Voltage', who goes on to play Daryl Gurney in the next round

Last Updated: 23/12/21 10:38pm

Rob Cross came from a set down to beat Raymond van Barneveld at the World Championship
Rob Cross came from a set down to beat Raymond van Barneveld at the World Championship

In the most highly anticipated match of this year's World Championship to date, Rob Cross defeated Raymond van Barneveld in the battle of the former champions, while Jose De Sousa produced a special comeback to beat Jason Lowe on the final day of action before the Christmas break.

The crowd were firmly behind five-time champion, Barney, who lit the blue touchpaper with a blistering opening set, which included a 13-dart opener, the second 170 finish of the tournament, and double top to claim it 3-1.

Barney reeled in this incredible 170 finish on his way to winning the opening set against Cross

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Barney reeled in this incredible 170 finish on his way to winning the opening set against Cross
Barney reeled in this incredible 170 finish on his way to winning the opening set against Cross

Cross responded by making a dramatic improvement on his mediocre first-set 77 average to 103.29. The 2018 winner landed a superb 128 finish in the second leg before taking out 93 to level a pulsating contest which already featured eight 180s.

The standard was incredible with two champions refusing to buckle in a humdinger of an encounter.

Cross' stunning 128 saw him take control of the second set, which he won

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Cross' stunning 128 saw him take control of the second set, which he won
Cross' stunning 128 saw him take control of the second set, which he won

'Voltage' took control of the deciding leg of the third set, getting enough time to snatch it thanks to double 4.

The pain was strewn across Van Barneveld's face and his spirit was well and truly shot by the time Cross landed an 86 checkout before pinning double top to send the Dutchman home.

World Darts Championship - Thursday Evening Results

R2 Danny Noppert 3-1 Jason Heaver
R2 Gabriel Clemens 3-0 Lewy Williams
R2 Rob Cross 3-1 Raymond Van Barneveld
R2 Chris Dobey vs Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Former Lakeside finalist Danny Noppert, making his fourth appearance at Ally Pally, came from a set down to defeat debutant Jason Heaver.

Noppert took out this 104 to win the second set

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Noppert took out this 104 to win the second set
Noppert took out this 104 to win the second set

Heaver has shown he can mix it with the best after reaching the semi-finals of Players Championship 7 earlier this year, and he wrapped up the opening set 3-1 with 75 per cent on the doubles, but the Dutchman got his game together to square things up thanks to a 104 checkout.

Despite the modest averages, Noppert swept through the next two sets to earn a place in the third round and a meeting with Ryan Searle.

Clemens produced some magic, taking out this 143 during his win against Welshman Williams

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Clemens produced some magic, taking out this 143 during his win against Welshman Williams
Clemens produced some magic, taking out this 143 during his win against Welshman Williams

Gabriel Clemens landed a stunning 143 on his way to a comprehensive victory against an out-of-sorts Lewy Williams.

In a match which saw the millionth dart was thrown in the PDC World Darts Championship, the German Giant eased through to set up a meeting with this year's hottest player, Jonny Clayton.

Live World Darts Championship

December 27, 2021, 12:30pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

World Darts Championship - Monday, December 27 at the Worlds

Afternoon R3 Ross Smith vs Dirk Van Duijvenbode
R3 Michael Smith vs William O'Connor
R3 Florian Hempel vs Raymond Smith
Evening R3 James Wade vs Vincent Van der Voort
R3 Gerwyn Price vs Kim Huybrechts
R3 Jonny Clayton vs Gabriel Clemens

Live World Darts Championship

December 27, 2021, 7:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

World Darts Championship - Thursday Afternoon Results

R2 Damon Heta 3-1 Luke Woodhouse
R2 Brendan Dolan 0-3 Callan Rydz
R2 Mensur Suljovic 2-3 Alan Soutar
R2 Jose de Sousa 3-2 Jason Lowe

Portuguese ace De Sousa survived a major scare as he fought back from 2-0 down to edge out Jason Lowe, who took out finishes of 125 and 118 to clinch the first set with a 108 average.

Lowe then punished profligacy from the seventh seed to extend his lead, only for 'The Special One' to win nine of the last 11 legs, completing the comeback with a sublime 124 checkout.

De Sousa sunk this 124 checkout to complete a superb comeback win against Lowe

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

De Sousa sunk this 124 checkout to complete a superb comeback win against Lowe
De Sousa sunk this 124 checkout to complete a superb comeback win against Lowe

De Sousa will take on Alan Soutar in round three, after the Scot also fought back from two sets down to stun 26th seed Mensur Suljovic, surviving an incredible eight match darts in the process.

Soutar nailed this stunning 144 checkout to defeat Suljovic from two sets down

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Soutar nailed this stunning 144 checkout to defeat Suljovic from two sets down
Soutar nailed this stunning 144 checkout to defeat Suljovic from two sets down

Suljovic appeared in total control after winning eight of the opening nine legs, but the Austrian fluffed his lines, and his Ally Pally hopes went up in smoke when the Dundee firefighter, known as 'Soots' produced a magnificent match-winning 144 checkout.

Also See:

Rydz took out this ton-plus checkout with two double tops to defeat Dolan

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Rydz took out this ton-plus checkout with two double tops to defeat Dolan
Rydz took out this ton-plus checkout with two double tops to defeat Dolan

Elsewhere, Callan Rydz produced the performance of his televised career to dispatch Brendan Dolan in straight sets, averaging 102.73, posting four 180s and converting 64 per cent of his attempts at double to set up a clash with Nathan Aspinall.

Aussie thrower Heta battled through the boos to defeat Woodhouse

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Aussie thrower Heta battled through the boos to defeat Woodhouse
Aussie thrower Heta battled through the boos to defeat Woodhouse

Earlier in the afternoon, Damon Heta was clinical as he crushed the hopes of Luke Woodhouse 3-1, averaging 94.65 to set up a showdown with world No 2 Peter Wright after Christmas.

Join us for the conclusion of the World Darts Championship on Sky Sports Darts after the Christmas break. Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts

Trending

©2021 Sky UK