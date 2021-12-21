Listen to The Darts Show podcast World Darts Championship catch-up with William Borland, Wayne Mardle & Laura Turner

The Darts Show podcast is back reviewing the action so far at the World Championship with William Borland, Wayne Mardle, Laura Turner, the PDC Dancers and promoter Peter Citera.

Producer Henry Chard is joined by Colin 'Jaws' Lloyd at Alexandra Palace to look back at the action so far in the World Darts Championship.

We hear from Scotland's William Borland after he hit a nine-darter in his amazing first-round victory against Bradley Brooks.

We also grab Sky Sports pundits Wayne 'Hawaii 501' Mardle and Laura Turner for their thoughts on the tournament so far and speak to CDC CEO Peter Citera.

