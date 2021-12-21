Darts News

Listen to The Darts Show podcast World Darts Championship catch-up with William Borland, Wayne Mardle & Laura Turner

Last Updated: 21/12/21 4:15pm

The Darts Show podcast is back reviewing the action so far at the World Championship with William Borland, Wayne Mardle, Laura Turner, the PDC Dancers and promoter Peter Citera.

Producer Henry Chard is joined by Colin 'Jaws' Lloyd at Alexandra Palace to look back at the action so far in the World Darts Championship.

We hear from Scotland's William Borland after he hit a nine-darter in his amazing first-round victory against Bradley Brooks.

We also grab Sky Sports pundits Wayne 'Hawaii 501' Mardle and Laura Turner for their thoughts on the tournament so far and speak to CDC CEO Peter Citera.

Watch Borland's roof-raising nine-darter at Ally Pally

Also in the show...

  • More from brilliant Borland and his upcoming match against 'Heavy Metal' Ryan Searle
  • Lloydy reflects on Gary Anderson's victory against Adrian Lewis
  • Lisa Ashton's defeat and returning to Q School; Fallon Sherrock's clash with Steve Beaton
  • Peter Wright's 'patchy' performance; Michael van Gerwen and Darius Labanauskas' nine-darter
  • Turner happy to see two nine-darters, but she wants to see 'The Big Fish'
  • Henry gets to meet the PDC Dancers in a portacabin at the back of Ally Pally
  • Mardle and the match-ups which could happen
  • Peter Citera on the north American contingent at this year's event
