Raymond van Barneveld says his one goal was to return to the World Darts Championship and set record straight

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raymond van Barneveld was in high spirits after his victory Raymond van Barneveld was in high spirits after his victory

Raymond van Barneveld is back to winning ways on the Alexandra Palace oche and says he owed it to the fans to set the record straight.

The five-time world champ walked away from the sport after his shock defeat to Darin Young two years ago, but came out of retirement in 2021.

He capped his return with an impressive 3-0 victory over Lourence Ilagan on Monday night, putting the demons of the 2020 World Championship to bed.

"It's a privilege to be back. I missed it. I had one goal - to be back here. And here it is," he told Sky Sports.

"My last game (against Darin Young) was poor, and I went home thinking, 'This is not a very good farewell. The crowd deserves better'. I never thought I was getting back, because I was done with darts. And then circumstances, with Covid got me back. And now this."

It's a privilege to be back! Barney is thrilled to be back on the big stage.

The 54-year-old was encouraged by his showing, but said he has another level: "I knew Lourence is a good player...But the crowd was always behind me. Maybe because of that, Lourence was a bit nervous.

"I didn't play my A-game tonight. I can play much better like I did the last couple of weeks. I won, and that's the whole thing."

Next up for the Dutchman is a mouth-watering meeting with Rob Cross.

"Rob Cross is a nightmare! Apart from him playing amazing darts, he's a fantastic guy," he said.

"I'm looking forward so much to this game. When the draw was out, I thought, 'Rob, he's a European champion, he's a former world champion'. But I'm a five-time world champion!

"I can't wait until Thursday night! Please people, watch Sky on Thursday night because we're going to have a massive game!"

Barney delivered an impressive performance

He faces Rob Cross on Thursday night

Webster: Drama-free win exactly what Barney needed

Reflecting on the game in the Sky Sports studio, Mark Webster was impressed with the Dutchman.

"It was [the Barney of old]. It was just what Barney needed. Drama followed him around in the last spell of his career. That was a really drama-free game. It was a really good performance, he dropped two legs," said the former Lakeside world champion.

"There was a 121 [checkout] in there as well. He thinks he can play better, with an average of 97. That's a pretty good performance, and just what he needed. He would have taken that performance before the match started.

"He looked relaxed. He looked good up there. It would have been interesting to see if he dropped that first leg, because we know Ray likes to shake his head. But no, a good performance. I was impressed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mark Webster feels the second round match between Van Barneveld and Cross will be a belter Mark Webster feels the second round match between Van Barneveld and Cross will be a belter

"It sort of dismisses that last game when he lost out to Darin Young. He's had some turbulent games up there the last few years. It's good to have him back, and good to see him speaking so confidently, looking forward to the game with Rob Cross. It should be a belter on Thursday night."

Join us for the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on Sky Sports across 16 days. Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts