World Darts Championship: Fallon Sherrock in positive spirits as she vows to bounce back

Sherrock will now turn her attention to PDC Qualifying School, as she eyes a place on the professional circuit

Fallon Sherrock was denied a dream Alexandra Palace return by Steve Beaton at the World Darts Championship on Sunday night, although 'The Queen of the Palace' was in positive spirits as she reflected on her latest big-stage experience.

The Grand Slam quarter-finalist made a blistering start, only to be edged out 3-2 by an impressive Beaton, who was making his 31st consecutive World Championship appearance.

Both players performed magnificently as they shared the opening two sets, but Sherrock was unable to sustain that brilliance, as 'The Bronzed Adonis' utilised his vast experience to progress.

"To be fair I didn't know the average I was hitting. I was just trying to win legs and win sets. Steve played well, I can't complain," Sherrock told the PDC post-match.

🗣 "𝗜 𝘄𝗼𝗻'𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗹 𝗜 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗜 𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝗜 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲"



"I wasn't confident in the way that my darts were going in afterwards. Maybe that last set, if I had felt a bit more steady, there might have been a different result.

"I know I can fight back and it's just getting over that line. I will never give up during a game and I will always keep fighting."

The 27-year-old generated unprecedented global headlines following her exploits at this event two years ago, and she has reaffirmed her credentials over recent months.

Sherrock reached the Nordic Darts Masters final on her World Series debut in September, scooped six titles at this year's PDC Women's Series, before becoming the first woman to reach a major ranking quarter-final at the Grand Slam.

Sherrock's performances in Wolverhampton prompted calls for her to be included in next year's Premier League, yet despite the growing media scrutiny surrounding her, the Milton Keynes ace continues to take it all in her stride.

"I think it is becoming more normal for me now. It is getting more comfortable, it's not too much of a shock anymore, especially with everything going on and all the pressure, I'm kind of used to it now," she added.

"I take pride in it, because I've never been the type of person that people talk about. I've always been the one that goes under the radar, so if people are talking about me and putting all this hype behind me, I'm going to be really proud of that.

"Any opportunity that is given to me, I'm obviously going to take it. I'm never going to turn it down.

"I definitely think on my day and on my game, I can live with these people in the PDC.

"I just want more opportunities to prove myself and play them, because it is a privilege playing these players anyway."

Sherrock knew that two victories at Alexandra Palace would potentially be enough to secure a PDC Tour Card, but her attention now turns to Qualifying School, and she is determined to fulfil her darting destiny and challenge the world's best.

"I do think that my game is stronger than it was a year ago or two years ago when I went to Q School.

"Q School is very hard to get through, but I definitely feel more confident going into Q School now because I know the level I can produce, so hopefully I can produce it and get a [Tour] card."

"Just because I have bombed out of this tournament early, it doesn't mean I can't come back next year and can't progress.

"I do believe given the opportunity I will eventually get to those points, and I won't stop until I reach the heights I know I can achieve."

Beaton was also full of praise for 'The Queen of the Palace', and the 57-year-old was forced to produce some of the best darts he's produced in years to book his place in the second round.

"That was one of the hardest games I've ever had to deal with and I've had some really hard games through the years," conceded the former Lakeside champion.

"Fallon played really well. She didn't let me go at all. She is just relentless. For her to perform that well, I thought: 'Just give us a break!'

"I love a challenge. I like to be cornered with no way out. I have felt sick with nerves for two weeks. That was probably one of the toughest games I've ever had to play."

