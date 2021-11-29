PDC World Darts Championship 2022: The draw as Gerwyn Price defends his title
Last Updated: 29/11/21 9:04pm
Full details of the draw and schedule for the PDC World Darts Championship.
Draw Bracket - Second Round Onwards
Top Half
(1) Gerwyn Price v Ritchie Edhouse/Lihao Wen
(32) Kim Huybrechts v Steve Beaton/Fallon Sherrock
(16) Stephen Bunting v Ross Smith/Jeff Smith
(17) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Jermaine Wattimena/Boris Koltsov
(8) Jonny Clayton v Keane Barry/Royden Lam
(25) Gabriel Clemens v Lewy Williams/Toyokazu Shibata
(9) Michael Smith v Ron Meulenkamp/Lisa Ashton
(24) Glen Durrant v William O'Connor/Danny Lauby
(4) James Wade v Maik Kuivenhoven/Ky Smith
(29) Vincent van der Voort v Adam Hunt/Boris Krcmar
(13) Joe Cullen v Ted Evetts/Jim Williams
(20) Simon Whitlock v Martijn Kleermaker/John Michael
(5) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Florian Hempel/Martin Schindler
(28) Devon Petersen v Jamie Hughes/Raymond Smith
(12) Krzysztof Ratajski v Steve Lennon/Madars Razma
(21) Mervyn King v Ryan Joyce/Roman Benecky
Bottom Half
(2) Peter Wright v Ryan Meikle/Fabian Schmutzler
(31) Damon Heta v Luke Woodhouse/James Wilson
(15) Ryan Searle v William Borland/Bradley Brooks
(18) Danny Noppert v Jason Heaver/Juan Francisco Rodriguez
(7) Jose de Sousa v Jason Lowe/Daniel Larsson
(26) Mensur Suljovic v Alan Soutar/Diogo Portela
(10) Nathan Aspinall v Joe Murnan/Paul Lim
(23) Brendan Dolan v Callan Rydz/Yuki Yamada
(3) Michael van Gerwen v Chas Barstow/John Norman Jnr
(30) Chris Dobey v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez/Ben Robb
(14) Dave Chisnall v Darius Labanauskas/Charles Losper
(19) Luke Humphries v Rowby-John Rodriguez/Nick Kenny
(6) Gary Anderson v Adrian Lewis/Matt Campbell
(27) Ian White v Scott Mitchell/Chris Landman
(11) Rob Cross v Raymond van Barneveld/Lourence Ilagan
(22) Daryl Gurney v Ricky Evans/Nitin Kumar