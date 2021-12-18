World Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen recovers from nervy start to battle past Chas Barstow

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the top action from day four's evening session of the World Darts Championship. A look back at the top action from day four's evening session of the World Darts Championship.

Three-time winner Michael van Gerwen was forced to recover from a tentative start in his World Darts Championship opener, before battling past debutant Chas Barstow in an entertaining affair on Saturday night.

Van Gerwen - making his 15th Alexandra Palace appearance - is bidding to lift his first major title of the season after enduring his longest drought since his breakthrough success at the 2012 World Grand Prix.

The 31-year-old has produced a series of irrepressible displays over recent months, although he has been unable to translate that into silverware, and he was given an early fright by a fearless Barstow, who toppled John Norman Jr in round one.

Van Gerwen received a rapturous reception from the partisan crowd in north London, but the Dutchman was left shell-shocked after surrendering the opening set in dramatic fashion.

World Darts Championship - Saturday evening results R1 Adam Hunt 3-0 Boris Krcmar R1 Ted Evetts 1-3 Jim Williams R1 Rowby-John Rodriguez 3-0 Nick Kenny R2 Michael van Gerwen 3-1 Chas Barstow

The pair traded four consecutive holds in a high-quality start to proceedings, but Van Gerwen squandered seven darts at double to draw first blood, and his frustration was compounded when Barstow converted a nerveless 116 kill on tops to snatch it.

Van Gerwen's fragility on the outer ring continued in the early stages of set two as Barstow continued his charge, but two 61 finishes from MVG shifted the pendulum, and a clinical two-dart 80 combination restored parity at one set apiece.

World Darts Championship - Sunday at the Darts Afternoon R1 Maik Kuivenhoven vs Ky Smith R1 Jason Heaver vs Gordon Mathers R1 Alan Soutar vs Diogo Portela R2 Stephen Bunting vs Ross Smith Evening R1 Martijn Kleermaker vs John Michael R1 Florian Hempel vs Martin Schindler R1 Steve Beaton vs Fallon Sherrock R2 Jonny Clayton vs Keane Barry

'The Green Machine' inexplicably saw his doubling woes resurface early in set three, yet Barstow was unable to capitalise on this occasion, as MVG wrapped it up without reply to extend his winning run to six straight legs.

Barstow stopped the rot to open his account in set four, although a brilliant six-dart sequence from Van Gerwen catapulted him to victory, as he followed up a stunning visit of 174 by converting a 99 finish on double 16 to break throw.

This gave Van Gerwen the opportunity to close it out, and he needed no further invitation, producing an identical 99 checkout to seal his progression in 12 darts.

"I'm not really happy with the way I played. I have to do better in the next round. I know that," admitted Van Gerwen, who averaged 94.54 and fired in six 180s, despite missing 25 darts at double.

"I think Chas played well in the beginning of the game, but I made it too hard for myself. I missed so many doubles, but at the end I won, that's the most important thing. I never give up."

Rowby-John Rodriguez will play UK Open finalist Luke Humphries in a mouth-watering second-round clash, after the Austrian produced one of the performances of the tournament thus far to dispatch Nick Kenny.

The World Cup finalist impressed in reaching the knockout stages at last month's Grand Slam, and he relinquished a solitary leg against the Welsh qualifier, averaging 97.5 in the process.

"I didn't get a Tour Card at the beginning of the year and so I was relaxed to play on the Pro Tour. I qualified for the Worlds and I came here without any pressure. I have performed all year long," the 27-year-old admitted.

Former Lakeside finalist Jim Williams marked his Alexandra Palace bow with a 3-1 victory over World Youth champion Ted Evetts, who was punished for a profligate display on the outer ring.

Evetts failed to pin a double with his first 16 attempts and Williams duly capitalised, converting a classy 130 kill and winning the opening five legs without reply, but Evetts rallied, wrapping up set three with a sublime 112 average.

'Super Ted' also seized the early initiative in set four, but the Welshman responded, and a clinical 120 checkout in the penultimate leg proved decisive, as he prepares to take on 13th seed Joe Cullen in a fascinating last-64 tie.

In the evening's curtain-raiser, Adam Hunt produced a solid display to sweep aside Croatia's Boris Krcmar in straight sets, to set up a tie with 29th seed Vincent van der Voort on Tuesday.

Krcmar posted a staggering 121.86 average in coming through last month's PDPA qualifier, but he was unable to replicate those heroics on his third Alexandra Palace appearance, and Hunt crashed in five 180s en route to a convincing victory.

"I'm only 28 but I've been playing in the PDC for 10 years now, so I should really start pushing on a bit, and making inroads into the top 32 and the top 16," Hunt reflected post-match.

