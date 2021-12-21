Darts News

News

World Darts Championship: Dimitri Van den Bergh stunned by Germany's Florian Hempel

Dimitri Van den Bergh's World Championship hopes crushed by Florian Hempel in the second round at Alexandra Palace; Michael Smith makes a blistering start, while there were also wins for Merv King and Dave Chisnall

Last Updated: 21/12/21 11:11pm

A look back at the best of the action from Night Seven of the World Darts Championship as Dimitri Van den Bergh was knocked out in the second round

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

A look back at the best of the action from Night Seven of the World Darts Championship as Dimitri Van den Bergh was knocked out in the second round
A look back at the best of the action from Night Seven of the World Darts Championship as Dimitri Van den Bergh was knocked out in the second round

Dimitri Van den Bergh saw his World Championship hopes fall at the first hurdle as Germany's Florian Hempel produced a sensational display to knock the Belgian out.

Hempel, a former Handball player from Germany, took up playing darts less than four years ago and only won his PDC Tour Card at the start of this year.

The debutant crushed the hopes of dancing Dimitri with a blistering performance on the Alexandra Palace stage.

Florian Hempel couldn't believe he reached the third round of the Worlds after knocking out one of the top seeds in Dimitri Van den Bergh

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Florian Hempel couldn't believe he reached the third round of the Worlds after knocking out one of the top seeds in Dimitri Van den Bergh
Florian Hempel couldn't believe he reached the third round of the Worlds after knocking out one of the top seeds in Dimitri Van den Bergh

Hempel averaged 106.43 as he took the first set against the throw, winning it with a brilliant 11-dart leg against the fifth seed.

Van den Bergh nailed this brilliant 142 checkout on his way to winning the second set

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Van den Bergh nailed this brilliant 142 checkout on his way to winning the second set
Van den Bergh nailed this brilliant 142 checkout on his way to winning the second set

But former Matchplay champion Van den Bergh responded to Hempel's opener with an unbelievable 115.62 average and finishes of 90 and 142. He rattled through the set in just 39 darts.

Hempel stopped the rot of four legs in succession for the Belgian with a neat 104-outshot before breaking with an 89 finish. He sealed the set by pinning double 18 to move within one set of victory.

After seeing Van den Bergh win a succession of legs, Hempel hit back with this 104 finish...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

After seeing Van den Bergh win a succession of legs, Hempel hit back with this 104 finish...
After seeing Van den Bergh win a succession of legs, Hempel hit back with this 104 finish...

The German wasn't missing many doubles and after taking out a ton-out, he nailed 86 before completing a fabulous win thanks to a cool 64 two-dart finish.

World Darts Championship - Tuesday Evening Results

R2 Vincent van der Voort 3-0 Adam Hunt
R2 Michael Smith 3-0 Ron Meulenkamp
R2 Dimitri Van den Bergh 1-3 Florian Hempel
R2 Devon Petersen 0-3 Raymond Smith
It was a great start for Smith, winning the first leg with this 110 checkout...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

It was a great start for Smith, winning the first leg with this 110 checkout...
It was a great start for Smith, winning the first leg with this 110 checkout...

St Helens' Michael Smith made an impressive winning start, producing some exceptional darts to cruise past Ron Meulenkamp with a whitewash victory.

The 2019 finalist landed a 110 finish and averaged over 107 in a first-set demolition and a flashy 95 (19, D19, D19) handed him a break at the start of the second, which allowed 'Bully Boy' to double his advantage.

Watch Smith hit this double-double 95 finish as he routed Ron

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch Smith hit this double-double 95 finish as he routed Ron
Watch Smith hit this double-double 95 finish as he routed Ron

Smith nailed a classy 96 two-dart combination to complete a scintillating victory in which he averaged 106.32 and finished with an impressive 75 per cent on the doubles.

Despite beating Hunt 3-0, Van der Voort wasn't pleased with his performance

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Despite beating Hunt 3-0, Van der Voort wasn't pleased with his performance
Despite beating Hunt 3-0, Van der Voort wasn't pleased with his performance

Vincent van der Voort, making his 15th consecutive World Championship appearance, came through in straight-sets against 'The Hunter' Adam Hunt.

It wasn't quite a vintage display from the giant Dutchman, but Van der Voort took out a 106 checkout in the third set to make it five wins in a row against his opponent, who will blame 15 treble-less visits for his lack of consistency.

Vincent van der Voort landed the only ton-plus finish of his win against Adam Hunt

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Vincent van der Voort landed the only ton-plus finish of his win against Adam Hunt
Vincent van der Voort landed the only ton-plus finish of his win against Adam Hunt

Van der Voort will take on world No 4 James Wade in the third round next Monday.

In the final match of the night, Raymond Smith swept through the opening set and then landed a beautiful 121 on the bullseye on his way to claiming the next against Devon Petersen.

Smith broke the throw of Petersen with this quality 121 bull-finish

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Smith broke the throw of Petersen with this quality 121 bull-finish
Smith broke the throw of Petersen with this quality 121 bull-finish

'The African Warrior' showed a glimpse of his best form with a 114 checkout, but the Australian dampened Devon's mood by breaking back before setting up a clash against Van den Bergh's conqueror Hempel in the third round.

Live World Darts Championship

December 22, 2021, 12:30pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

World Darts Championship - Wednesday at the Darts

Afternoon
R2 Ryan Searle vs William Borland
R2 Glen Durrant vs Williams O'Connor
R2 Luke Humphries vs Rowby-John Rodriguez
R2 Joe Cullen vs Jim Williams
Evening
R2 Nathan Aspinall vs Joe Murnan
R2 Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Boris Koltsov
R2 Kim Huybrechts vs Steve Beaton
R2 Simon Whitlock vs Martijn Kleermaker

Live World Darts Championship

December 23, 2021, 7:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

World Darts Championship - Tuesday Afternoon Results

R1 Lewy Williams 3-0 Toyokazu Shibata
R1 Jason Lowe 3-0 Daniel Larsson
R2 Mervyn King 3-2 Ryan Joyce
R2 Dave Chisnall 3-0 Mike De Decker

Earlier in the day, Mervyn King produced a remarkable comeback to stun Ryan Joyce in a dramatic five-set affair.

'Relentless' lived up to his nickname in the opening exchanges, storming into a two-set lead with a 104 average. However, King came roaring back; reeling off nine consecutive legs to triumph with six 180s and 50 per cent on the outer ring.

Mervyn King said it took a while for him to get going as he came from 2-0 down to beat Ryan Joyce

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Mervyn King said it took a while for him to get going as he came from 2-0 down to beat Ryan Joyce
Mervyn King said it took a while for him to get going as he came from 2-0 down to beat Ryan Joyce

Elsewhere, Dave Chisnall dispatched Mike De Decker in straight sets, despite the pair posting identical 96.43 averages. Chisnall - a semi-finalist last year - converted fabulous 146 and 130 finishes to kick off his title bid in style.

Also See:

Dave Chisnall believes he can go far at this year's Worlds. He was a semi-finalist last year

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Dave Chisnall believes he can go far at this year's Worlds. He was a semi-finalist last year
Dave Chisnall believes he can go far at this year's Worlds. He was a semi-finalist last year

Lewy Williams capped off a dream Alexandra Palace debut with an emphatic 3-0 success over Japanese qualifier Toyokazu Shibata. The 19-year-old Welshman averaged 93 and landed three 180s, and his reward is a meeting with Gabriel Clemens for a place in round three.

Chisnall produced this big finish during his comfortable victory over De Decker

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Chisnall produced this big finish during his comfortable victory over De Decker
Chisnall produced this big finish during his comfortable victory over De Decker

In the final first-round game at this year's tournament, Jason Lowe overcame some early double trouble to cruise past Daniel Larsson, producing a stirring third set display to set up a meeting with seventh seed Jose De Sousa in the last 64.

Join us for the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on Sky Sports Darts across 16 days of action. Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts

Trending

©2021 Sky UK