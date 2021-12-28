World Darts Championship: Rob Cross defeats Daryl Gurney in style as Peter Wright storms through

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player An incredible 170 finish saw Rob Cross overcome Daryl Gurney 4-3 in a third-round classic An incredible 170 finish saw Rob Cross overcome Daryl Gurney 4-3 in a third-round classic

Rob Cross hit five ton-plus checkouts, including a match-winning 170 to defeat Daryl Gurney in a World Championship classic at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday night.

World No 2 Peter Wright changed his darts after falling two sets down to Damon Heta and then reeled off the next four to complete a stunning 4-2 comeback victory with six 180s and a high checkout of 161.

The competition was blown wide open after the news earlier in the day with the news that three-time champion Michael Van Gerwen tested positive for Covid-19, forcing him out of the tournament.

Dutchman Van Gerwen was set to play Chris Dobey in the final match of the night, but 'Hollywood' will receive a bye to the last 16.

World Darts Championship - Tuesday Evening Results R3 Rob Cross 4-3 Daryl Gurney R3 Peter Wright 4-2 Damon Heta

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cross warned his rivals he is playing better now than when he won the Worlds in 2018 Cross warned his rivals he is playing better now than when he won the Worlds in 2018

Cross and Gurney showed early intent with the former answering an opening leg 106 checkout with a whopping 147. It was 'Voltage' who closed it out with an 11-darter against the throw.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gurney took out 106 in the opening leg of the match before Cross responded with this magnificent 147 Gurney took out 106 in the opening leg of the match before Cross responded with this magnificent 147

The 2018 World Champion extended his advantage over 'SuperChin' after taking out a 90 finish with two double 18s before a 108 checkout enabled him to seal the set.

Cross was dodging a few Gurney bullets, but the Northern Irishman finally got on the board to reduce the arrears with a third-set average of 102.90. He appeared to be on course to level things up but Cross responded with a stunning 130, an 11-dart leg, and double 1 to move 3-1 up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A brilliant 130 saw Cross win the first leg of the fourth set A brilliant 130 saw Cross win the first leg of the fourth set

Gurney responded to win the fifth set with a 102.40 average, and he forced a deciding set shootout after holding it together to pin double 4.

Cross turned on the style with a clutch 89 break followed by a 116 checkout to move to within a leg of victory. Gurney was not quitting that easily as he held with his own 116, but it was Cross who won the match by landing 'The Big Fish'.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The pair traded 116 checkouts in successive legs of the deciding set The pair traded 116 checkouts in successive legs of the deciding set

Rob Cross is the first person to win a deciding set in a (PDC) World Championship match with a 170 finish.



There have now been 22 161+ finishes to win any World Championship match (@Raybar180 is responsible for 4 of them) — Christopher Kempf (@ochepedia) December 28, 2021

In the last match of the night, Heta made a solid start against former World Champion Wright, who opted for a new set of darts, with the Australian clinching the first set against the throw.

And the 31st seed soon doubled his advantage after taking out 84 in the deciding leg of the second set, leaving 'Snakebite' in serious trouble.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wright's spectacular 161 finish saw him win the third set Wright's spectacular 161 finish saw him win the third set

Wright came out for the third set with new darts and they made an immediate difference as the Scot landed a humongous 161 checkout to claw his way back into the contest. The world No 2 then hit a fabulous 115 en route to level matters at 2-2 in no time at all.

Heta was feeling the heat by now with Wright turning on the afterburners to claim the next two sets without reply.

"I tried out a new set of darts. Didn't quite work, so I went back to the ones that do work," Wright told Sky Sports.

Peter Wright with new darts



Set 1: 94.0🙂

Set 2: 90.2😶‍🌫️



Peter Wright with old darts



Set 3: 104.8 (warming-up)

Set 4: 111.8🔥

Set 5: 107.4😎

Set 6: 112.7🔥#WHDarts — Premium Dart Data (@PremiumDartData) December 28, 2021

World Darts Championship - Wednesday at the Worlds Afternoon R3 Jose De Sousa vs Alan Soutar R3 Dave Chisnall vs Luke Humphries R3 Nathan Aspinall vs Callan Rydz Evening R3 Gary Anderson vs Ian White​ R4 Gerwyn Price vs Dirk van Duijvenbode R4 Jonny Clayton vs Michael Smith

World Darts Championship - Tuesday Afternoon Results R3 Steve Lennon 0-4 Mervyn King R3 Ryan Searle 4-2 Danny Noppert R3 Joe Cullen 3-4 Martijn Kleermaker

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here's the best of the action from the afternoon session at Ally Pally Here's the best of the action from the afternoon session at Ally Pally

In a cauldron of an atmosphere, 'Rockstar' Joe Cullen survived two match darts but not the bullseye as Martijn Kleermaker sealed a 4-3 victory in a ripsnorter of a contest.

Dutch giant Kleermaker won the opening set in just four minutes and 34 seconds, clearing up 89 with two double-tops before moving 3-0 up in no time at all.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kleermaker landed this brilliant 130 checkout during his thrilling victory over Cullen Kleermaker landed this brilliant 130 checkout during his thrilling victory over Cullen

But Cullen snatched the fifth set in a decider with a superb 111 checkout before going on to win the next seven legs in a row as he threatened an almighty comeback. However, debutant Kleermaker stopped he rot in style with a 130 finish and he eventually wrapped up victory after pinning a spectacular 88 on the bull.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Searle spoke to Sky Sports' Polly James about the advice his experienced practice partner Gary Anderson has been giving him... Searle spoke to Sky Sports' Polly James about the advice his experienced practice partner Gary Anderson has been giving him...

Highly-fancied Ryan Searle produced his first ever win against Danny Noppert on the biggest stage, pulling away after they were locked at 2-2 to win.

Having trailed 2-0 in the fifth set, 'Heavy Metal' turned the match on its head by winning the last six legs to reach the last 16 for the third time in four years.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Searle nailed this spectacular 84 on the bullseye during his win Searle nailed this spectacular 84 on the bullseye during his win

Earlier, veteran Mervyn King booked his spot in the next round with a resounding 4-0 win over Steve Lennon.

Mervyn King v Raymond Smith in the last 16 of the PDC World Championship



If King wins:-

* first World Championship QF since 2009 (8th of his career)



If Smith wins:-

* first World Championship QF

* moves into the top 64 of the PDC Order of Merit and will secure a tour card — Weekly Dartscast (@WeeklyDartscast) December 28, 2021

The 55-year-old punished 32 missed darts from the Irishman, averaging 92.03 and hitting two ton-plus checkouts on his way to an unlikely showdown with Australian arrowsmith Raymond Smith for a spot in the quarter-finals.