Michael van Gerwen out of World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19

World Championship favourite Michael van Gerwen has tested positive for Covid-19

Michael van Gerwen has been ruled out of the World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of his match with Chris Dobey.

Van Gerwen had been scheduled to play in the last 32 against Dobey on Tuesday evening, but his dreams of landing a fourth world title at this year's showpiece have been curtailed.

The Dutch ace battled past Chas Barstow in his opener on December 18 to set up a showdown against 'Hollywood', who now receives a bye to the last 16.

Dobey will take on the winner of the match between last year's semi-finalist Dave Chisnall and UK Open runner-up Luke Humphries, who play on Wednesday afternoon.

'Hollywood' Chris Dobey will receive a bye into the last 16

A statement from the PDC read: "Michael Van Gerwen has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of his match with Chris Dobey.

"Dobey will receive a bye to the last 16 and Tuesday evening's session will continue with two matches."

Van Gerwen's departure comes just 24 hours after his compatriot Vincent van der Voort was forced to withdraw from the competition, after testing positive for coronavirus ahead of his clash against James Wade.

Raymond van Barneveld tested positive for Coronavirus earlier in the tournament

Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld was the first player at this year's tournament to record a positive test, following his defeat to 2018 champion Rob Cross in the second round.

Spain's Juan Francisco Rodriguez also withdrew prior to the tournament following a positive test.

Tuesday's evening session will continue with two matches, as Cross takes on two-time major winner Daryl Gurney, before world No 2 Peter Wright plays Damon Heta.