World Darts Championship: Peter Wright to take on Michael Smith in Monday's final

Peter Wright produced a record-breaking 24 maximums to reach Monday's World Darts Championship final, where he will play Michael Smith.

Wright had to be at his very best in a mesmerising semi-final encounter against Gary Anderson in a match which saw a record 39 maximums in total, but it was 'Snakebite' who came out on top 6-4 to reach his third final.

Earlier, Michael Smith made it through to his second final in four years with a 6-3 victory over James Wade.

World Darts Championship - Sunday's Results James Wade 3-6 Michael Smith Peter Wright 6-4 Gary Anderson

Wonderful Wright ends Anderson's hopes in semi-final cracker

Anderson, who has struggled with a back injury for much of the year, took on compatriot and good friend Wright for a shot at a second successive appearance in the final, but a 13-dart break of throw and a neat 62 finish gave 'Snakebite' the opening set against the throw.

Wright, winner in 2020, showed all of his big match experience as he extended his lead in a deciding leg with a 106.09 average before winning a third consecutive set with a clinical 76 break before pinning double 18.

Anderson, champion in both 2015 and 2016, was playing in the last four for the seventh time, and despite Wright's 'Deller' 138 in the third leg of the fourth set, 'The Flying Scotsman' got on the board with a massive 92 checkout on two double 18s.

41 scores between 171 and 180 in 42 legs!



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Peter Wright

24x 180s

1x 171s



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Gary Anderson

15x 180s

1x 177s#WHdarts I #DARTZN I #DartsWM — TheRedBit 🔴 (@TheRedBit180) January 2, 2022

It was game on when Anderson sealed the next 3-1 with a maximum followed by a 105 checkout to send Ally Pally into a frenzy.

Wright came close to the fourth nine-darter of the tournament in the second leg of the sixth set. After landing eight perfect darts, the Scot went below double 12 for yet more history. He still managed 10, 12 and 15-dart legs on his way to a 4-2 lead.

𝗣𝗗𝗖 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗦𝗲𝗺𝗶 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹



6️⃣ Peter WRIGHT (104.38)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

4️⃣ Gary ANDERSON (102.72)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



📊113.57 scoring average

🎙Twenty my four 180s

🎯42% checkout percentage

✖️Nine breaks of throw

💯Two 100+ checkouts

▪️138-116#WHDarts #PremDartData pic.twitter.com/Buh5MDbPtz — Premium Dart Data (@PremiumDartData) January 2, 2022

Anderson was not giving up so easily and he reeled Wright back within his sights thanks to a 116.80 average. However, the world No 2 secured the eighth set 3-1 to move within one of the final.

The sixth-ranked Anderson was relishing the fight as he clawed it back to 5-4 against his Scottish compatriot before landing a marvellous 104 in the third leg of the 10th set, it was Wright who fought back before completing a phenomenal victory with a 116 checkout.

𝘔𝘰𝘴𝘵 180𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘢 𝘨𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘣𝘺 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳



Old record: 22 (Anderson🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Final 2017)

New record: 24 (Wright🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 SF 2022)



𝘔𝘰𝘴𝘵 180𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘢 𝘚𝘍



Old record: 31 (2018)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Cross 15

🇳🇱MvG 16

New record: 39 (2022)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Wright 24

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Anderson 15#WHDarts — Premium Dart Data (@PremiumDartData) January 2, 2022

World Darts Championship - Monday's final at the Worlds Michael Smith vs Peter Wright

'Bully Boy' through to second Ally Pally final

Smith, runner up to Michael van Gerwen in 2019, snatched a tight opener on throw with double 4 before quickly doubling his lead with a brilliant 114 checkout, averaging 119.14 for the set.

Wade, playing in the semi-final for the first time since 2013, was unable to cope with the scoring power of the St Helens arrowsmith, but despite receiving an absolute pummelling, he somehow snatched the third set with a stunning 121 checkout in the deciding leg after Smith squandered two darts to go 3-0 up.

Players to appear in multiple PDC World Championship finals



Phil Taylor

Dennis Priestley

Peter Manley

John Part

Raymond van Barneveld

Adrian Lewis

Michael van Gerwen

Gary Anderson

Peter Wright

Michael Smith — Weekly Dartscast (@WeeklyDartscast) January 2, 2022

The 38-year-old is an outsider after seeing his ranking plummet in recent weeks, but 'The Machine' insists he is enjoying proving people wrong - especially Sky Sports pundit Wayne Mardle.

He let a two-leg lead slip from his grasp in the fourth set, however, as 'Bully Boy' claimed it in a decider to move 3-1 ahead.

Michael Smith has thrown three 100+ averages now. That's 27% of all ton+ averages (11) hit in the tournament.



R2 🔸 106.32

R3 🔸 97.42

R3 🔸 99.84

QF 🔸 101.94

SF 🔸 100.98#WHdarts I #DARTZN I #DartsWM — TheRedBit 🔴 (@TheRedBit180) January 2, 2022

Although Wade pinned a vintage bullseye for his second 121 of the match in the next set, it was Smith who rallied with three legs on the spin to take it.

An 11th maximum followed by a sublime 130 checkout on the bullseye gave Smith an early break in the sixth set, which propelled him to a whitewash set and a comfortable 5-1 advantage.

But despite Smith's opening 112 to begin the seventh set, it was Wade who buried a brilliant 160 to make it 5-2 and the Aldershot ace made it back-to-back sets after the trebles deserted his opponent.

The 31-year-old finally booked his ticket in the fourth leg of the ninth set after a sumptuous 150 set-up shot followed by double 10 with his second match dart.

