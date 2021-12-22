Darts News

World Darts Championship: Nathan Aspinall, Kim Huybrechts, Dirk van Duijvenbode and Joe Cullen all win

Joe Cullen, Nathan Aspinall and Kim Huybrechts all come through after another thrill-a-minute ride at Ally Pally; the action continues on Thursday with the final double session before the Christmas break, with Rob Cross going up against Raymond van Barneveld as two tungsten titans collide

Last Updated: 23/12/21 12:00am

A look back at the best of the action from Night Eight of the Worlds as Nathan Aspinall survived a match dart to defeat Joe Murnan at Alexandra Palace

Big-hitting Nathan Aspinall survived an injection to calm down an elbow injury and a match dart to defeat Joe Murnan, while Kim Huybrechts set up a third-round meeting with defending champion and world No 1, Gerwyn Price, at the World Darts Championship.

Dirk van Duijvenbode spoiled Boris Koltsov's party at Ally Pally in a dramatic tie-break, while his Dutch colleague Martijn Kleermaker defeated Simon Whitlock in four sets.

World Darts Championship - Wednesday Evening Results

R2 Nathan Aspinall 3-2 Joe Murnan
R2 Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-2 Boris Koltsov
R2 Kim Huybrechts 3-1 Steve Beaton
R2 Simon Whitlock 1-3 Martijn Kleermaker
Aspinall hailed the Ally Pally crowd for getting him through a tough match against Murnan

Two-time Ally Pally semi-finalist Aspinall made a sluggish start to his clash against Paul Lim's conqueror, Murnan. He missed four set darts, allowing the man formerly known as 'Midnight' to snatch the opener.

Stockport thrower Aspinall, who has been suffering from golfers elbow and tendonitis, had been advised to take three months off by his doctor, but he didn't take it and threatened a nine-darter in the second set before landing a superb 145 checkout on his way to levelling matters.

Aspinall hit this brilliant 145 checkout against Murnan

Just when it looked as though Aspinall had taken control of the match, Murnan snatched the third set 3-1 to wrestle back the advantage.

However, the world No 94 missed a match dart in the next, with his wobble handing 'The Asp' the opportunity he craved to send the match into a thrilling climax, in which the 10th seed took control to scrape through.

Kim Huybrechts felt he gave one of his worst performances ever at Ally Pally after struggling past Steve Beaton

Beaton, the 1996 Lakeside champion and former BDO world No 1, had already conquered 'The Queen of the Palace' Fallon Sherrock and he went into his clash against Huybrechts in good spirits.

The 57-year-old took the first set 3-1, but the Belgian levelled despite a combined total of 41 missed darts at doubles in eight legs of darts.

Beaton rolled back the years with this 146 checkout in his loss to Huybrechts

'The Hurricane' secured the third to hit the front despite just 20 per cent on the doubles and although 'The Bronzed Adonis' pulled out a pearler of a 146 finish in the next set, it was Huybrechts who completed victory by pinning double 18 with his fourth match dart.

Dirk van Duijvenbode has the best walk-on in darts. Discuss...

Last year's World Grand Prix runner-up Van Duijvenbode ended the run of 'The Viking' Boris Koltsov, who belied his world ranking of 117 to give the Dutchman a run for his money.

'Aubergenius' won a tense deciding set tie-break by breaking the Russian in the sixth leg, to set up a third-round encounter with 'Smudger' Ross Smith.

'The Dutch Giant' Kleermaker and former finalist Whitlock slugged it out in the final game of the night.

Simon Whitlock nailed this humongous 135 checkout in the third set, which he ended up losing

Despite a massive 135 finish from 'The Wizard', Kleermaker wrapped up the third set to regain the upper hand after they shared the first two sets.

But the man from Amsterdam, who withdrew from last year's event due to COVID-19, eventually knocked out the 20th seed by whitewashing the Australian in the fourth set.

World Darts Championship - Thursday at the Worlds

Afternoon R2 Damon Heta vs Luke Woodhouse
R2 Brendan Dolan vs Callan Rydz
R2 Mensur Suljovic vs Alan Soutar
R2 Jose de Sousa vs Jason Lowe
Evening R2 Danny Noppert vs Jason Heaver
R2 Gabriel Clemens vs Lewy Williams
R2 Rob Cross vs Raymond Van Barneveld
R2 Chris Dobey vs Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

World Darts Championship - Wednesday Afternoon Results

R2 Ryan Searle 3-0 William Borland
R2 Glen Durrant 0-3 Williams O'Connor
R2 Luke Humphries 3-0 Rowby-John Rodriguez
R2 Joe Cullen 3-2 Jim Williams
A look back at the action from the afternoon session

Earlier in the day, Joe Cullen produced a blistering barrage in the latter stages of his match, recovering from 2-1 adrift to topple former Lakeside finalist Jim Williams.

Joe Cullen was delighted to come through his final set decider against Jim Williams

The Welshman conjured up a classy 119 finish to wrap up set three and seize the initiative in a topsy-turvy affair, but Cullen, who fired in eight 180s, won six of the last seven legs; posting ton-plus averages in each of the last two sets.

A brilliant 130 checkout saw Cullen clinch the opening leg of the second set

UK Open runner-up Luke Humphries set up a mouth-watering third-round clash against last year's semi-finalist Dave Chisnall, courtesy of a straight-sets win over Rowby-John Rodriguez.

Humphries - twice a quarter-finalist at Alexandra Palace - wasn't at his brilliant best, but he punished a below-par display from the Austrian to prevail with a 92 average and three 180s.

Luke Humphries says he can't wait to face Dave Chisnall in the third round

William O'Connor conceded just one leg in breezing past a struggling Glen Durrant. 'The Magpie' made a flying start with a sparkling 170 checkout, before converting nine of his 13 attempts at double to dump out the 2020 Premier League champion.

'The Magpie' William O'Connor reeled in the first 170 checkout of this year's Worlds

Elsewhere, nine-dart hero William Borland was unable to repeat his first-round heroics, succumbing to Players Championship Finals runner-up Ryan Searle in straight sets.

