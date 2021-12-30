World Darts Championship: Gary Anderson edges out Rob Cross as Peter Wright eases into the last eight

Anderson continued his impressive televised record against Cross to set up a last eight tussle against Luke Humphries

Gary Anderson defied a spirited fightback from 2018 winner Rob Cross to remain on course for a third world title, while world No 2 Peter Wright eased through to the quarter-finals on a dramatic day at the World Darts Championship.

In the final day of darting action in 2021, Anderson came through a deciding set for a second straight day to maintain his remarkable record at Alexandra Palace and reach his seventh quarter-final in eight years.

Wright's progression was more serene, courtesy of a resounding 4-1 victory over Ryan Searle in a repeat of last month's Players Championship Finals showpiece.

James Wade's win over Martijn Kleermaker ensures this year's quarter-final line-up is comprised solely of UK representatives for the first time since 2006, ahead of the tournament's resumption on New Year's Day.

World Darts Championship - Thursday Evening Results R4 James Wade 4-0 Martijn Kleermaker R4 Gary Anderson 4-3 Rob Cross R4 Peter Wright 4-1 Ryan Searle

In the evening's headline act, Anderson survived a late surge from 'Voltage' to prevail in a fascinating battle of the former world champions.

'The Flying Scotsman' opted for a change of darts following his dramatic comeback win over Ian White, but Cross drew first blood in a tight opening set, courtesy of a 78 combination.

The two-time world champion came roaring back, winning set two without reply, before conjuring up the fourth 170 finish of this year's tournament - and the third involving Cross - to secure the initiative.

Cross was starting to flounder and Anderson continued his procession with successive 102 and 116 finishes to establish a 3-1 cushion, before an early break in set five put the Scot on the brink of an emphatic victory.

However, Cross was gifted an unexpected lifeline when Anderson frittered away seven darts at double midway through the set, and a stunning 144 finish from the 2018 champion reduced the arrears to 3-2.

Anderson responded with legs of 12 and 11 darts to move to the cusp of victory, but Cross refused to relent, levelling the set before pinning tops to restore parity, after the sixth seed extraordinarily bust 129 following a miscount.

The momentum was with 'Voltage', who drew first blood in the decider, but a magnificent 12-dart break from Anderson shifted the pendulum once again, and he overcome some late double trouble to seal the deal via tops.

World Darts Championship - Saturday at the Worlds Afternoon QF James Wade vs Mervyn King QF Luke Humphries vs Gary Anderson Evening QF Peter Wright vs Callan Rydz QF Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith

Wright, the 2020 champion, ran out a convincing winner over 15th seed Searle in the final last-16 tie of the evening, averaging 98.91 and landing seven maximums.

Searle squandered five darts at double in the opening leg, setting the tone for a scrappy first set which went the way of Wright.

The world No 2 upped the ante in set two, and although Searle also elevated his game, Wright followed up a 111 finish with a brilliant 11-darter to double his lead with a 108 set average.

'Heavy Metal' rallied, firing in a sublime 151 finish to halve the deficit, yet his reprieve was short-lived when Wright regained his cushion with a clean sweep in set four.

The fifth set followed a similar pattern, and having conjured up a dazzling 132 checkout in the penultimate leg, Wright sank double 18 with his sixth match dart to remain on course for a second world crown.

Wade cruised through to a ninth quarter-final at Alexandra Palace following a dominant win over a profligate Kleermaker.

'The Machine' is yet to land a 180 at this year's tournament, but having received a bye to the last 16 following Vincent van der Voort's withdrawal, he followed up his opening win over Maik Kuivenhoven by claiming another Dutch scalp.

Kleermaker was unable to replicate the performance that saw him dump out Joe Cullen in round three, and Wade delivered a typically professional display, landing finishes of 104, 110 and 116 to close out a whitewash win.

World Darts Championship - Thursday Afternoon Results R4 Raymond Smith 3-4 Mervyn King R4 Alan Soutar 1-4 Callan Rydz R4 Chris Dobey 3-4 Luke Humphries

Earlier in the day, Luke Humphries produced a stirring fightback from 3-1 down to edge out Chris Dobey and reach a third World Championship quarter-final in four years, where Anderson awaits.

'Cool Hand' lost a remarkable opening set despite averaging 112, and Dobey was the epitome of composure in the early stages, but Humphries was undeterred.

In a captivating contest featuring 25 180s, the UK Open runner-up held his nerve to prevail, firing in 14 maximums and converting three ton-plus checkouts in the process.

Callan Rydz continued to run riot at Alexandra Palace, swatting aside firefighter Alan Soutar in emphatic style to reach his first World Championship quarter-final.

Rydz relinquished his first set of the tournament following a strong start from 'Soots', but the 23-year-old came storming back, reeling off 10 consecutive legs to set up a showdown against Snakebite.

Elsewhere, Mervyn King won through to his first World Championship quarter-final since 2009, battling past Raymond Smith in a seven-set marathon.

'The King' endured a nightmare on the outer ring in the early exchanges, but having recovered from two sets down to beat Ryan Joyce in his opener, he repeated the feat to account for the Australian and book a meeting with Wade on January 1.

