World Darts Championship: Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith to meet in quarter-finals

Gerwyn Price set up a blockbuster New Year's Day showdown with Michael Smith at the World Darts Championship after both came through in the last 16, while Gary Anderson set up a stellar showdown with Rob Cross.

Price, the defending champion and world No 1, lost the opening set to Dirk van Duijvenbode before flexing his muscles to complete a handsome 4-1 win.

Smith set up a showdown with Price in the last eight after a rollercoaster ride against Jonny Clayton - winning the 10th leg of the deciding set to seal a phenomenal 4-3 victory.

In the final third-round match, two-time world champion Gary Anderson survived a match dart to find a way to edge past Ian White​ in another epic encounter.

World Darts Championship - Wednesday Evening Results R3 Gary Anderson 4-3 Ian White​ R4 Gerwyn Price 4-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode R4 Jonny Clayton 3-4 Michael Smith

Van Duijvenbode made a storming start to his clash with Price, showing the top seed just what he is capable of by snatching the opening set with a 12-dart break.

But the Welshman raised his game to sweep through the next two sets without reply before extending his lead with a second ton-out and a roof-raising 132 bullseye finish in back-to-back legs.

Price was getting better and better as he landed a spectacular 164 on the bull at the start of the fifth leg.

And he completed a resounding performance by reeling off a 12th leg on the bounce with a saucy 136 checkout.

Gerwyn Price wins four consecutive sets averaging 103.66. That's 6012 points with 174 darts.



Set 2 🔸 15, 15, 14

Set 3 🔸 15, 14, 11

Set 4 🔸 14, 14, 12

Set 5 🔸 15, 17, 18#WHdarts I #DARTZN I #DartsWM — TheRedBit 🔴 (@TheRedBit180) December 29, 2021

Price's Welsh World Cup-winning teammate Clayton raced through the opening two sets against former finalist Smith, averaging an enormous 110.60.

St Helens sharp-shooter Smith responded in superb fashion by winning the next two sets to level up a gripping contest with a 101 average to Clayton's 104.

'Bully Boy' moved one set away from recording an upset win by pinning tops, but then the contest exploded into life.

Clayton hit back with a 180 and a stunning 161 to break throw in the opening leg of the sixth set. Smith replied by pinning a 121 checkout on the bull, but the Welshman nailed 105 and then struck double 12 to send the clash into a deciding set.

Lost for words ATM, I gave it my all but full credit to Michael he was equally as good. Very disappointed as I felt this year was my time but I’ll be back next year - thanks to everyone for the year gone, it’s been amazing 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿👏👏👏🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/57ImK18UY8 — Jonny Clayton (@JonnyClay9) December 29, 2021

Smith produced a timely 112 checkout to break throw and go within a leg of victory at 2-1. However, the Premier League champion Clayton replied with a exquisite 120 to save his skin as the match headed into a tie-break.

At 4-4 in legs and the match seemingly heading towards sudden-death, Smith took out 65 to break throw before completing an astonishing win thanks to double 10.

Tonight Michael Smith proved how good he can be under pressure. The "Bully Boy" won 13 of his 19 legs with the last dart in hand.



2x 12 Darts

9x 15 Darts

2x 18 Darts

#WHdarts I #DARTZN I #DartsWM — TheRedBit 🔴 (@TheRedBit180) December 29, 2021

Need to get me heart rate down! https://t.co/hraA3umGnp…… kudos to Michael Smith & Jonny Clayton on an absolute thriller 😎 — Stuart Pyke (@stuartpykesport) December 29, 2021

This is outrageous! Clayton v Smith pic.twitter.com/Q5kRb3zmH3 — Wayne Mardle (@Wayne501Mardle) December 29, 2021

'Diamond' White missed 15 darts at doubles but he still managed to sneak the first set against Anderson. He soon doubled up to leave the two-time World Champion with plenty of work to do.

Although Anderson stuttered into life with a 111 finish, it was White who moved three sets up with a fabulous 124.

'The Flying Scotsman' pulled one back to stay alive, despite an average of 87.64, before clinching the next against the throw.

Before this week a player had come back from 0-3 down in sets to win 4-3 in a match at the PDC World Championship on only six occasions. It has now happened twice in the last three days. — Weekly Dartscast (@WeeklyDartscast) December 29, 2021

He completed an unlikely comeback - after punishing White for hitting the wrong bed with a match dart - with his second 111 finish of the match before sealing the deciding set 3-1.

World Darts Championship - Thursday at the Worlds Afternoon R4 Raymond Smith vs Mervyn King R4 Alan Soutar vs Callan Rydz R4 Chris Dobey vs Luke Humphries Evening R4 James Wade vs Martijn Kleermaker R4 Gary Anderson vs Rob Cross R4 Peter Wright vs Ryan Searle

World Darts Championship - Wednesday Afternoon Results R3 Jose De Sousa 3-4 Alan Soutar R3 Nathan Aspinall 0-4 Callan Rydz

Scottish firefighter Alan Soutar extinguished the hopes of Premier League finalist and world No 7 Jose De Sousa to reach the last 16 of the tournament on debut.

'Soots' nailed a massive 136 to complete a stunning 4-3 win over an out of sorts De Sousa, recovering from 3-2 behind to continue his fairytale run at Alexandra Palace.

Despite 45 missed doubles and 88.54 average, Soutar said he was "absolutely buzzing" when speaking to Sky Sports' Polly James after his win.

Players that have won all the sets in their first three PDC World Championship games



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Callan Rydz 2022

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Adrian Lewis 2016

🇦🇺Simon Whitlock 2014

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Wes Newton 2011

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Phil Taylor 2000

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Peter Manley 1999#WHDarts — Premium Dart Data (@PremiumDartData) December 29, 2021

Callan Rydz caused a seismic shock of his own in the last match of the afternoon by ending the hopes of former two-time semi-finalist, Nathan Aspinall.

The Geordie thrower knocked out the world No 10 with a riot of a performance, averaging 98.35, hitting seven 180s and 41.4 per cent checkout percentage.

Rydz is relentless. No fuss. No drama. No bother. No sets lost. — Wayne Mardle (@Wayne501Mardle) December 29, 2021

Callan Ryz hits the tenth 10-dart leg of the tournament to win his game 4-0.



10-Darters

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Jonny Clayton (2x)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bradley Brooks

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Rob Cross

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Joe Cullen

(NI) Brendan Dolan

🇷🇺 Boris Koltsov

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Callan Rydz

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Ross Smith

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Lewis Williams#WHdarts I #DARTZN I #DartsWM — TheRedBit 🔴 (@TheRedBit180) December 29, 2021

Aspinall, who was struggling on the oche with tendonitis and tennis elbow, could not cope with the finishing power of Rydz, who will now take on Soutar for a spot in the quarter-finals on Thursday afternoon.

Dave Chisnall became the third player to withdraw from the Worlds due to a positive Covid-19 test meaning Luke Humphries received a bye to the fourth round.