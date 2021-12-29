Dave Chisnall out of PDC World Darts Championship after positive Covid-19 test

Dave Chisnall has become the third player to withdraw from the 2022 PDC World Championship due to a positive Covid-19 test.

'Chizzy', who reached last year's semi-final, has been forced to pull out which means Luke Humphries has received a bye to the fourth round.

Humphries will receive a bye to the last 16 and Wednesday afternoon's session will continue with two matches. — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 29, 2021

This follows the withdrawals of Michael van Gerwen and Vincent van der Voort.

The volume of positive tests has caused a major reaction, with top seed and reigning champion Gerwyn Price writing the "tournament needs to be postponed" on Instagram.

'The Iceman', who could not compete in the 2021 Premier League after contracting Covid-19, continued: "Now this tournament is de valued (sic). I'd rather play the best to be the best, absolutely feel sick for these players having to pull out over Covid..."

I’m so sorry @ChizzyChisnall I’m absolutely gutted for you! this is not the way you want to win in the biggest tournament of them all! ☹️ I hope you feel ok and have a speedy recovery! ❤️ https://t.co/jbVhzIVKjy — Luke Humphries (@lukeh180) December 29, 2021

Another huge blow to this World Championship. Dave Chisnall now out due to a positive Covid test. — Wayne Mardle (@Wayne501Mardle) December 29, 2021

Humphries is through to the last 16, where he will face Chris Dobey, who also reached the fourth round thanks to a bye.

There will now only be two matches in Wednesday's afternoon session. Jose De Sousa faces Alan Soutar, while Nathan Aspinall will be up against Callan Rydz.

