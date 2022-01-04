Darts News

News

Listen to The Darts Show podcast World Darts Championship review with Peter Wright

Download and subscribe to The Darts Show podcast from wherever you get your podcasts for news, interviews and reaction

Last Updated: 04/01/22 6:10pm

The Darts Show podcast is back reviewing the action from an epic World Championship with Peter 'Snakebite' Wright after he claimed glory at Ally Pally for a second time.

Producer Henry Chard is joined by Colin 'Jaws' Lloyd and Michael Bridge to look back at a thrilling World Darts Championship.

Wright and Smith exchanged FIVE ton-plus finishes in a thrilling final

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Wright and Smith exchanged FIVE ton-plus finishes in a thrilling final
Wright and Smith exchanged FIVE ton-plus finishes in a thrilling final

The new two-time world champion discusses his celebrations after winning a thrilling encounter against Michael Smith, his next targets, and how he avoided coronavirus.

Also hear what 'Snakebite' has to say on Michael van Gerwen's withdrawal as well as having the crowd on his back. You won't want to miss it!

Callan Rydz is also on the show talking about his brilliant run at the Worlds, his targets for this year, and the group of Geordie players who are forming a tight bond.

Also See:

William Borland, Darius Labanauskas & Gerwyn Price all hit incredible nine-darters at this year's Worlds

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

William Borland, Darius Labanauskas & Gerwyn Price all hit incredible nine-darters at this year's Worlds
William Borland, Darius Labanauskas & Gerwyn Price all hit incredible nine-darters at this year's Worlds

Download, subscribe and rate

Also in the show...

Bridgey and Lloydy make their picks for the 2022 Premier League and hand out the Podcast End of Season Awards.

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts

Trending

©2022 Sky UK