Listen to The Darts Show podcast World Darts Championship review with Peter Wright

The Darts Show podcast is back reviewing the action from an epic World Championship with Peter 'Snakebite' Wright after he claimed glory at Ally Pally for a second time.

Producer Henry Chard is joined by Colin 'Jaws' Lloyd and Michael Bridge to look back at a thrilling World Darts Championship.

The new two-time world champion discusses his celebrations after winning a thrilling encounter against Michael Smith, his next targets, and how he avoided coronavirus.

Also hear what 'Snakebite' has to say on Michael van Gerwen's withdrawal as well as having the crowd on his back. You won't want to miss it!

Callan Rydz is also on the show talking about his brilliant run at the Worlds, his targets for this year, and the group of Geordie players who are forming a tight bond.

Also in the show...

Bridgey and Lloydy make their picks for the 2022 Premier League and hand out the Podcast End of Season Awards.