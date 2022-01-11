Fallon Sherrock reaches final stage of PDC Qualifying School to edge closer to Tour Card

Sherrock is hoping to claim one of 32 PDC Tour Cards which are on offer this week

Fallon Sherrock is through to the final stage of the 2022 PDC Q-School, sealing her progression with a 5-2 victory over Wes Newton.

The 'Queen of the Palace' is bidding to become just the second woman in history, after Lisa Ashton in 2020, to win a PDC Tour Card, and join the 128-strong Pro Tour.

After a first-round defeat on Sunday, followed by a loss in her third match on Monday, it was do-or-die for Sherrock, who knew she needed big performances on Tuesday or she would be eliminated.

She got off to the perfect start, with a 5-0 whitewash victory over Robert Whybrew, before backing it up against Kevin Lane in a 5-1 victory, in which she averaged 96.03.

That saw her pitted against three-time World Championship quarter-finalist and former Premier League star Wes Newton.

The 27-year-old star defeated 'The Warrior', in a win which ensured she would get through via the First Stage Order of Merit. Her run was eventually ended by Scott Marsh, who prevailed in a last-leg decider.

Meanwhile, John Part's dream of reclaiming a Tour Card ended with a 5-4 defeat to Shane McGuirk.

Q-School explained

Over 650 players are competing in the 2022 PDC Qualifying Schools from January 9-15, with 32 Tour Cards on offer for players to secure a spot on the PDC circuit for 2022 and 2023.

The competitions are split between Milton Keynes and Niedernhausen in Germany.

In the first stage which takes place from January 9-11, 128 players will progress to the final stage.

Eight players per day will qualify automatically, with all further places going to players from a First Stage Order of Merit in each region.

A total of 32 PDC Tour Cards will be on offer in the final stage from January 12-15, with each of the daily winners in the UK and Europe receiving an automatic Tour Card.

The remaining 24 Tour Cards will be allocated to players from the UK and European Q School Final Stage Orders of Merit, and split on a pro-rata basis of total participants in each region.