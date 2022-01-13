Gary Anderson on his walk-on song and the best atmosphere in darts

In the fifth of our series, two-time world champion Gary Anderson tells us the story behind his walk-on song.

The Premier League kicks-off on Thursday February 3, live on Sky Sports, and one man who knows how to win it is Anderson.

Anderson won the first ever Premier League he was involved in back in 2011 before repeating that success in 2015.

Despite not winning a major individual title since his Champions League of Darts triumph in 2018, Anderson is still widely regarded as one of the very best on planet darts.

The list of honours read out ahead of Anderson's walk-ons is already long, but no one would bet against him adding to that list before he walks away from the sport.

The walk-on is part of the show and in this series, we talk to the players to find out a little bit more about their entrances to the stage that get the party started in arenas all over the world.

Anderson's walk-on is one that gets the crowd moving as 'The Flying Scotsman' takes to the stage to the tune of Jump Around by House of Pain, although he admits he has no idea why it became his anthem.

He said: "I don't know how long I have had it, I don't know how long I've used it for, I don't know how I ended up getting it! It just kind of came about and I got used to it and that's it."

In the video, the former World Matchplay winner tells us about the best atmospheres he has experienced in the sport, why he once walked-on to Grease Lightning and why he is a big fan of Daryl Gurney's walk-on tune.

"I think probably the best atmosphere was after I won my first world title, playing in the Premier League in Scotland. I can't remember if it was Aberdeen or Glasgow first but honestly if you want every hair on your body to stand up, that was the night. That was fantastic and it is still the same today, every time I go out and the crowd is like that, it is something else, it is tremendous," he said.

It's not long to wait until darts is back on Sky Sports, the Premier League is due to start on Thursday, February 3 in Cardiff.