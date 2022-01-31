Ladbrokes Masters 2022: Joe Cullen dedicates maiden TV title to late mother after win over Dave Chisnall

Joe Cullen overcame Dave Chisnall to clinch the Ladbrokes Masters crown (Picture: Taka Wu/PDC)

An emotional Joe Cullen dedicated his maiden PDC television title to the memory of his late mother after he overcame Dave Chisnall in Sunday's Ladbrokes Masters final.

Cullen reached the final with victories over former world champion Michael van Gerwen (10-7) and Jose de Sousa (11-8) in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively in Milton Keynes.

The 32-year-old then fought back from 5-2 down to defeat Chisnall 11-9 in the decider at the Marshall Arena and paid tribute to his mother, who died in October, after claiming the trophy.

How does that feel, @rockstar_13_?



What a moment for Joe Cullen 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qbu3PauUqQ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 30, 2022

"I've dreamed of this moment for a long time," said Cullen. "I felt like I was going to win it at the start of the day, so to actually get over the line feels amazing.

"It's bitter-sweet. I'd love my mum to have been here to see me do it but life's not always fair. I miss my mum dearly so that's definitely for her. I lost my mum in October and it's absolutely gut-wrenching. That was for my mum.

"It was special to have my dad here. Losing a parent is always tough, so to have my dad by my side supporting me is great."

Chisnall had reached the final with victories over World Championship finalist Michael Smith (10-8) and reigning Masters champion Jonny Clayton (11-7).

I'd love my mum to have been here to see me do it but life's not always fair. I miss my mum dearly so that's definitely for her. Ladbrokes Masters champion Joe Cullen

But his wait for a maiden PDC televised major title goes on after letting the lead slip against Cullen in the final, although the 41-year-old was full of praise for his opponent.

"Joe deserved to win that," Chisnall said. "It just wasn't there tonight - I didn't play that well but he let me in, and I took my chances.

"The crowd were brilliant and I'll be back - I'll keep trying to win my first major and get the big trophy."

Cullen, meanwhile, is aiming to emulate last year's champion Clayton, who went on to lift three other televised titles in 2021 in the form of the Premier League, World Grand Prix and World Series of Darts Finals on the back of his Masters success.

Dave Chisnall had to settle for a runners-up spot again (Picture: Taka Wu/PDC)

"It's a foot on the ladder and it's something that a lot of players higher ranked than me haven't done, so it can only be a positive going forward," Cullen said.

"Hopefully this is the first of many. I've proved I can do it on TV and it's even more pleasing because I played well."

2022 Ladbrokes Masters

Sunday, January 30

Afternoon Session

Quarter-finals

Dave Chisnall 10-8 Michael Smith

Jonny Clayton 10-8 Gerwyn Price

Jose de Sousa 10-9 Simon Whitlock

Joe Cullen 10-7 Michael van Gerwen

Evening Session

Semi-finals

Dave Chisnall 11-7 Jonny Clayton

Joe Cullen 11-8 Jose de Sousa

Final

Joe Cullen 11-9 Dave Chisnall