Premier League Darts: Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson collide at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson meet on stage in Liverpool. Will tensions rise again?

Gerwyn Price takes on Gary Anderson as the Premier League roadshow heads to Liverpool - live on Sky Sports. Will there be more fireworks when two giants of darts collide?

The world No 1 and 'The Flying Scotsman' have history when it comes to meeting on the big stage and all eyes will be on the pair once again when they meet on Merseyside this Thursday night.

Back in 2018, Price won an ill-tempered Grand Slam of Darts final against Anderson to claim his first major televised title.

The Welshman's heightened antics and needle saw both players capture all the headlines for the wrong reasons as they squared up in the 15th and 28th legs, while the match finished without the customary handshake.

Price received a £21,500 fine and a suspended three-month ban which was halved on appeal, while his enthusiastic celebrations have divided the darting public ever since.

"He can't handle playing me," Price told Sky Sports. "He just moans every time that I'm doing this, doing that. Concentrate on your own game."

Also on Thursday, Michael Smith goes up against reigning Premier League champion Jonny Clayton, with the M&S Bank Arena only a short drive from the St Helens native's home.

"I think the new format is great," said Smith. "The fans can potentially see their favourite players play three times a night.

"For the players, you're not spending four hours just to get ready for a best of 12 match, draw, win or lose, and go home. You win now, you get to stay, play another match, win again, it's great."

He added: "I'm really looking forward to playing, and when I get to sleep in my own bed there's an added bonus!"

Last week's round-robin winner Peter Wright takes on Michael van Gerwen, with James Wade up against debutant Joe Cullen.

Night 2 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Thursday, February 10

Quarter-Finals

Peter Wright vs Michael van Gerwen

Jonny Clayton vs Michael Smith

James Wade vs Joe Cullen

Gerwyn Price vs Gary Anderson

All matches will be played over a best of 11 legs format, with a £10,000 bonus to each night's winner.

Ranking points will also be awarded from each night - with five to the winner, three to the runner-up and two to the semi-finalists - to form the league table from which the top four players will progress to the Play-Offs.