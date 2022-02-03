Michael van Gerwen dismisses Peter Wright criticism and vows to 'fight back harder' in Premier League Darts

Michael van Gerwen has responded to criticism from rival Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen has dismissed criticism from Peter Wright over his Covid-enforced World Championship exit, and warned his rival he will "fight back harder" in this season's Premier League as a result.

Van Gerwen was forced to pull out of the tournament ahead of his last-32 match after testing positive for Covid-19, with fellow Dutchman Vincent van der Voort suffering the same fate.

The three-time champion, who was pictured on social media out for dinner with other Dutch players, said at the time that he was "disappointed, confused and angry" and that he thought he had done "everything in my possibility" to avoid catching the illness.

During an appearance on Sky Sports' The Darts Show Podcast after claiming his second world title at Alexandra Palace, Wright questioned Van Gerwen's decisions and revealed that he had opted to take an ultra-cautious approach throughout the tournament.

Wright questioned Van Gerwen's behaviour during the World Championships

"It was quite easy for him to say that," Van Gerwen told Sky Sports News ahead of Thursday's opening night of the 2022 Premier League Darts.

"The only thing I did was went to my manager. My manager lives on his own in the middle of nowhere.

"I think I got Covid in the practice room in the hotel anyway. It's in the past, you have to look to the future.

"Of course he won it, and everyone had a moment of joy when I was out of the tournament, but I'll fight back harder and they know that. There will be more nice times and I will be smiling at the end."

Wright says he is aware of Van Gerwen's desire to win titles but has warned the once-dominant Dutchman that he will need to improve if he is to add to his five Premier League trophies.

"He (Van Gerwen) had some magical averages last year and still didn't manage to win," Wright told Sky Sports News.

"He's hungry for titles, but obviously everyone else has got better, so he'll have to get better again."

'Everyone can play well for a week'

While the duo do not necessarily see eye-to-eye on what happened at the World Championships, they are aligned in their support for the Premier League Darts' new format for 2022.

The new eight-player format will see the 16 league nights played as individual events comprising the quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final over the best of 11 legs - with a £10,000 bonus to each night's winner.

Ranking points will also be awarded from each night - with five to the winner, three to the runner-up and two to the semi-finalists - to form the league table from which the top four players will progress to the Play-Offs.

After two Covid-impacted Premier League campaigns that produced surprise winners in Glenn Durrant and Johnny Clayton, Van Gerwen is confident the 2022 format will enhance his chances.

Asked about the last two winners, Van Gerwen said: "Of course I have my opinion about that. I think it's also been different due to Covid.

"In a normal Premier League you play week after week on the highest level and last year because of Covid they made so many games after each other to get it out of the way and make sure the tournament was done.

"Everyone can play good for a week, but in normal times you have to be good for 17 weeks.

"100 per cent it's going to suit me, and with the crowd and everything, it's going to make me a happy man."

Wright, who will be trying to win the Premier League for the first time, is similarly excited by the new format.

"From my point of view I think it's brilliant," Wright said. "You're playing a mini tournament against the best players in the world, on Sky, and in front of big crowds - what else is better?"

'Cullen not a threat for title'

Joe Cullen was victorious at the Masters

Joe Cullen was given a place in the Premier League after winning his maiden PDC television title at the Ladbrokes Masters last week.

The 32-year-old knocked Van Gerwen out on his way to the title, but the Dutchman says he doesn't consider him a threat for the Premier League title.

"Of course he's a good player but I don't think he's a threat for the title," Van Gerwen said.

"But anyone in this tournament can beat anyone. There's only eight players and I think it's eight really good players."