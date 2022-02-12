Players Championship 3: Joe Cullen seals victory in Wigan as Michael van Gerwen is beaten in semi-finals
Joe Cullen defeats Damon Heta 8-4 to win ProTour title; it is a second ranking title of the year for 'The Rockstar'; Michael van Gerwen enjoys an impressive run to the semi-finals before suffering a 7-4 defeat to 'The Heat' although he believes he is "very close" to returning to his best
Last Updated: 12/02/22 7:03pm
Joe Cullen claimed his second title of 2022 with victory in Players Championship 3, while Michael van Gerwen suffered semi-final agony in Wigan on Saturday.
Cullen, who scooped the Masters title earlier this month, added a seventh Players Championship victory of his career to continue his strong recent form.
Having made it to the Thursday's Premier League final in Liverpool where he lost out to Jonny Clayton, Cullen impressed with an 8-4 victory against Damon Heta at the Robin Park Tennis Centre.
"It's been a tough slog today but to win it is amazing," said Cullen. "I've played terribly today and won the tournament, so what more can you ask for!
"I played well against Jose in the quarter-finals, and I knew that Damon was playing really well so I had to try to stick with him, nick the odd leg against the darts - I stayed in front and it was enough.
"When you can grind results out, it's more satisfying than the ton-plus averages. I think the ProTours that I've won before, I've played decent and I've won them - today I've played terribly and I think this is my best ProTour win yet.
"There's no better feeling than winning titles. To win the Masters and to get a ProTour under my belt early doors is definitely a big confidence boost."
Heta, who was bidding to win his second Players Championship title, was outstanding throughout Saturday's event, following up a 99 average in his opening win over Josh Rock with five superb ton-plus averages, including a memorable 109 average in a 7-4 semi-final win over Van Gerwen.
He also defied a nine-dart finish from Matt Campbell in claiming a 6-4 second-round success.
Van Gerwen later tweeted: "I felt good all day but sometimes there is nothing you can do. @DamonHeta180 was phenomenal in the semi-final. Tomorrow is another day, like I said on Thursday I'm close, very close! Bring on tomorrow."
World No 1 Gerwyn Price joined Premier League rivals Clayton and Michael Smith as well as European champion Rob Cross in suffering first-round exits.
2022 Players Championship 3
Saturday, February 12
Last 16
James Wade 6-4 Steve West
Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Niels Zonneveld
Joe Murnan 6-5 Jamie Hughes
Damon Heta 6-2 Alan Soutar
Keane Barry 6-0 Kim Huybrechts
Connor Scutt 6-4 Scott Williams
Jose De Sousa 6-5 Lewy Williams
Joe Cullen 6-4 Daryl Gurney
Quarter-Finals
Michael van Gerwen 6-4 James Wade
Damon Heta 6-3 Joe Murnan
Connor Scutt 6-5 Keane Barry
Joe Cullen 6-5 Jose De Sousa
Semi-Finals
Damon Heta 7-4 Michael van Gerwen
Joe Cullen 7-5 Connor Scutt
Final
Joe Cullen 8-4 Damon Heta
Play in Wigan continues on Sunday with Players Championship 4, with the 128 players competing for £100,000 in prize money.