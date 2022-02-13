PDC Pro Tour: Joe Cullen dominates to claim back-to-back Players Championship titles in Wigan

Joe Cullen won successive Players Championship events in Wigan

Joe Cullen made it back-to-back Pro Tour titles with victory at Players Championship 4 in Wigan, comfortably defeating Dimitri Van den Bergh 8-1 in Sunday's final.

Cullen continued his incredible start to 2022 with a second Players Championship success in as many days, adding to his maiden televised title at the Masters in January.

Victory at Players Championships 3 and 4 sees Cullen go 14 games unbeaten on the PDC Pro Tour, scooping £24,000 in prize money and becoming one of the most in-form players in the sport.

Cullen has made an impressive start to 2022

"I've felt so much better today, a lot more comfortable," said Cullen. "I'm just playing well at the minute and people know I can turn it on at any point.

"I won't get carried away but even when I'm playing poorly I seem to be winning. Things are going well but it might not last forever so I'm just taking it as it comes."

Players Championship 4 results Quarter-FinalsGerwyn Price 6-5 Luke HumphriesJoe Cullen 6-5 Rob CrossKrzysztof Ratajski 6-5 Dave ChisnallDimitri Van den Bergh 6-5 Daryl Gurney Semi-FinalsJoe Cullen 7-5 Gerwyn PriceDimitri Van den Bergh 7-4 Krzysztof Ratajski FinalJoe Cullen 8-1 Dimitri Van den Bergh

The Premier League star began the day with a 6-3 win over Peter Hudson, before victories over Luke Woodhouse and Jermaine Wattimena followed.

Cullen then showed even more quality, averaging 102.52 and 103.17 in defeating Keegan Brown and Rob Cross respectively to set up a semi-final clash with world No 1 Gerwyn Price, a repeat of Thursday's Premier League action.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joe Cullen hits a 121 checkout against Gerwyn Price to set up a comeback win and reach his first final in the Premier League Darts Joe Cullen hits a 121 checkout against Gerwyn Price to set up a comeback win and reach his first final in the Premier League Darts

He then defied Price's average of 102.29 and came from 4-2 down to defeat the former world champion 7-5 to secure his second final in two consecutive days.

Cullen made a statement of intent in the opening stages of the final, taking out back-to-back ton-plus finishes of 104 and 121 respectively to lead Van den Bergh 2-0.

Live Premier League Darts Live on

The Belgian then won what would be his only leg of the match before Cullen reeled off six legs on the spin to take home the title, sealing the win with a marvellous 127 checkout on the bull.

Elsewhere at Players Championship 4, Michael van Gerwen had another early exit, losing out in the second round to Cameron Menzies and world champion Peter Wright was whitewashed in round three by Ryan Joyce.

Went to football for the first time yesterday 🙌🏻🤣 ... I became an ice cube afterwards 🧊🥶 🤣@CameronMenzies @Jamie1801996 pic.twitter.com/L2Kzp6YElg — Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) February 13, 2022

What next for Cullen?

Cullen faces Van Gerwen on Thursday in the latest instalment of Premier League action, with the Englishman looking to go one better than last week's runner-up finish in Liverpool.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joe Cullen hits a 121 checkout against Gerwyn Price to set up a comeback win and reach his first final in the Premier League Darts Joe Cullen hits a 121 checkout against Gerwyn Price to set up a comeback win and reach his first final in the Premier League Darts

Wright faces Gary Anderson and Price takes on Michael Smith, while last week's winner Jonny Clayton opens against James Wade in Belfast.

The 2022 PDC ProTour season continues with Players Championships 5 and 6 on March 19-20 at the Barnsley Metrodome.

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts. We're back for more Premier League action from The SSE Arena, Belfast next Thursday from 7pm on Sky Sports Arena.