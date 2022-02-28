Gerwyn Price defeats Peter Wright at International Darts Open in Riesa to stay as world No 1

Gerwyn Price claimed victory at the International Darts Open on Sunday night (picture courtesy of: Kais Bodensieck/PDC Europe)

Gerwyn Price defeated Peter Wright 8-4 in the final of the 2022 International Darts Open in Riesa on Sunday to keep his place as world No 1.

The final of the year's first European Tour event saw the world's top two collide, with the winner taking the No 1 spot on the PDC Order of Merit, as well as the title and £25,000 winner's prize.

A high-quality final saw both players average over 106, but Price's deadly accuracy on the outer ring saw him miss just one attempt at double to lift the title for a third time in four years in front of 2,000 fans at the Sachsenarena.

"I told Peter he will have to wait another week [to become world number one]," joked Price, who last suffered defeat in a European Tour event in 2020.

"There was a lot of pressure on me in that final with the world number one spot resting on it, so I'm proud of myself tonight.

"I've played here four times and won three of them; I thank the crowd immensely for the reception they gave me and the way they supported both players in the final."

The Welshman saw off Australia's Damon Heta in Sunday afternoon's last 16 before victories over Danny Noppert and the returning Nathan Aspinall in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

Peter Wright (left) will now have to wait until next weekend's UK Open for his next chance of becoming world No 1

Wright remains on the verge of becoming world No 1 for the first time in his career, but will have to wait at least until next weekend's UK Open.

"I've got to fight to become world number one, I know it won't just be given to me," said Wright.

"Gerwyn showed tonight why he is world number one and a former World Champion; he never gives up, he always fights.

"But I'm after him, and hopefully I can do enough over the next few weeks."

International Darts Open

Sunday February 27

Afternoon Session

Third Round

Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Joe Cullen

James Wade 6-1 Kim Huybrechts

Danny Noppert 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Damon Heta

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-1 Brian Raman

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Lewy Williams

Peter Wright 6-2 Niko Springer

Michael Smith 6-1 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Evening Session

Quarter-Finals

Nathan Aspinall 6-2 James Wade

Gerwyn Price 6-4 Danny Noppert

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Peter Wright 6-5 Michael Smith



Semi-Finals

Gerwyn Price 7-3 Nathan Aspinall

Peter Wright 7-3 Jonny Clayton



Final

Gerwyn Price 8-4 Peter Wright