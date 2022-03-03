Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen runs riot in Exeter to win on Night Four
A very accomplished night's work for Michael van Gerwen as he beats Jonny Clayton, Michael Smith and Peter Wright to win the Night Four title - his first Premier League title of the year, dropping just three legs all night at Westpoint Exeter
Michael van Gerwen was in blistering form to make it back into the Premier League winner's circle on Night Four in Exeter - dropping just three legs all night on his way to victory.
The Dutchman crushed reigning champion Jonny Clayton, before easing past Michael Smith to reach the final where he whitewashed Peter Wright.
Van Gerwen had an off-colour 2021 and made a slow start to the revamped tournament this year but found his groove to move up to second in the overall table, a point behind Wright after a dazzling night's work in Devon.
He becomes the fourth different winner in the four rounds so far with Wright, Clayton and Gerwyn Price also victorious.
Premier League - Night 4 in Exeter Results
|Quarter-finals
|Jonny Clayton
|1-6
|Michael van Gerwen
|Michael Smith
|6-5
|Joe Cullen
|Gerwyn Price
|2-6
|Peter Wright
|James Wade
|6-4
|Gary Anderson
|Semi-finals
|Michael van Gerwen
|6-2
|Michael Smith
|Peter Wright
|6-2
|James Wade
|Final
|Michael van Gerwen
|6-0
|Peter Wright
But on this form the rest of the field will be wary of Van Gerwen, who feels the best might yet be to come.
"It was really important, tonight I played some good darts and you can build into the rest of the Premier League, it is always hard especially when you aren't at your best," he told Sky Sports.
"I played well, it was good to win the night and I think there is more to come."
After his disappointing time last year and a sluggish start to 2022, Van Gerwen remained confident things would come good.
"To panic is a weak sign, I am everything but I am not weak," he added. "I have been waiting for this for a long time, I know it's hard because there are so many good darts players, but you have to take your chances.
"You have to believe in your own opportunity, what anyone else thinks you have to do it yourself.
"People think it's easy to win but that is not how it is. You have to do the right thing at the right moment, week after week, throw after throw."
Wright dismantled Price 6-2 in a showdown of the two best players in the world to reach the semi-finals.
Price defeated Wright in a high-quality European Tour final last weekend to keep his place as world No 1, but 'Snakebite' averaged 101 as he rattled off five legs in succession to defeat the Welshman in the highly-anticipated clash of the giants.
The Scot then eased past James Wade to reach his second final since the change of format.
Night Five from The Brighton Centre: Thursday, March 10
|Quarter-Finals
|Gary Anderson vs Michael Smith
|Peter Wright vs Jonny Clayton
|Michael van Gerwen vs James Wade
|Joe Cullen vs Gerwyn Price
World Championship finalist Smith got off the mark with his first win in the competition, edging Joe Cullen 6-5 in a thrilling encounter, while Wade punished Gary Anderson 6-4 in the other quarter-final.