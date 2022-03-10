Gerwyn Price: Welshman forced to miss Thursday night's Premier League Darts in Brighton with hand injury
Welshman Gerwyn Price pulls out of Thursday night's Premier League Darts in Brighton - live at 7pm on Sky Sports Action; his opponent Joe Cullen is awarded a 6-0 win and progresses into the semi-finals to play either Michael van Gerwen or James Wade
Last Updated: 10/03/22 4:51pm
Gerwyn Price has withdrawn from Thursday's Premier League night at The Brighton Centre with an injured hand.
The Welshman informed the PDC of his decision at 1600 GMT on Thursday, having travelled to Brighton on Wednesday and attempted to practice ahead of his scheduled match with Joe Cullen.
Following the withdrawal, under the rules of the tournament Cullen is awarded a 6-0 win in the quarter-finals, and progresses into the semi-finals to play either Michael van Gerwen or James Wade.
Price has also withdrawn from the weekend's German Darts Championship in Hildesheim, which begins on Friday.
Premier League
Night 5 - The Brighton Centre
Revised Schedule
Quarter-Finals
Gary Anderson vs Michael Smith
Peter Wright vs Jonny Clayton
Michael van Gerwen vs James Wade
Joe Cullen Bye (Gerwyn Price withdrawn)
Semi-Finals
Anderson/Smith vs Wright/Clayton
Van Gerwen/Wade vs Joe Cullen