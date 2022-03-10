Gerwyn Price: Welshman forced to miss Thursday night's Premier League Darts in Brighton with hand injury

Gerwyn Price has suffered a hand injury which has forced him out of Thursday night's Premier League in Brighton

Gerwyn Price has withdrawn from Thursday's Premier League night at The Brighton Centre with an injured hand.

The Welshman informed the PDC of his decision at 1600 GMT on Thursday, having travelled to Brighton on Wednesday and attempted to practice ahead of his scheduled match with Joe Cullen.

Following the withdrawal, under the rules of the tournament Cullen is awarded a 6-0 win in the quarter-finals, and progresses into the semi-finals to play either Michael van Gerwen or James Wade.

Price has also withdrawn from the weekend's German Darts Championship in Hildesheim, which begins on Friday.

Premier League

Night 5 - The Brighton Centre

Revised Schedule

Quarter-Finals

Gary Anderson vs Michael Smith

Peter Wright vs Jonny Clayton

Michael van Gerwen vs James Wade

Joe Cullen Bye (Gerwyn Price withdrawn)

Semi-Finals

Anderson/Smith vs Wright/Clayton

Van Gerwen/Wade vs Joe Cullen