Premier League Darts: Gary Anderson joins roll of honour with victory in Nottingham

Gary Anderson wins Night Six of the Premier League in Nottingham courtesy of a 6-4 victory over Michael Smith in the final with a 104.2 average and five 180s; Gerwyn Price ends Michael van Gerwen's hopes of a third successive victory

Last Updated: 18/03/22 12:16am

Watch the best checkouts from Night Six of Premier League Darts action in Nottingham as Gary Anderson defeated Michael Smith in the final

Watch the best checkouts from Night Six of Premier League Darts action in Nottingham as Gary Anderson defeated Michael Smith in the final
Watch the best checkouts from Night Six of Premier League Darts action in Nottingham as Gary Anderson defeated Michael Smith in the final

Gary Anderson joined the Premier League roll of honour with a vintage display at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Thursday.

The two-time Premier League champion enjoyed his best night of the season with wins over Jonny Clayton, Peter Wright and Michael Smith in the final to claim the £10,000 bonus, becoming the fifth different winner from six events in 2022.

Anderson had not tasted victory since the season's opening night in Cardiff, but he rolled back the years to put himself back in contention in this year's league table.

Premier League - Night 6 in Nottingham Results

Quarter-finals Michael Smith 6-1 James Wade
Michael van Gerwen 4-6 Gerwyn Price
Gary Anderson 6-5 Jonny Clayton
Joe Cullen 4-6 Peter Wright
Semi-finals Michael Smith 6-4 Gerwyn Price
Gary Anderson 6-3 Peter Wright
Final Michael Smith 4-6 Gary Anderson
Anderson somehow found the bullseye for this 92 checkout during his quarter-final victory over Jonny Clayton

Anderson somehow found the bullseye for this 92 checkout during his quarter-final victory over Jonny Clayton
Anderson somehow found the bullseye for this 92 checkout during his quarter-final victory over Jonny Clayton

'The Flying Scotsman' survived a missed bullseye from Clayton to win the deciding leg of their quarter-final, before seeing off World Cup-winning team-mate Peter Wright 6-3 with a 101.8 average, 66 per cent on the doubles and four 180s.

He opened the final against Smith with a brilliant ten-darter, and though the UK Open runner-up broke back with a 105 and then moved 2-1 up, Anderson produced a sensational display to pull clear.

He levelled thanks to double eight, before legs of 12 and 13 darts were followed by a 74 finish as he moved 5-2 up.

Smith finished off a neat 13-darter to respond in leg eight and took out 68 to pull it to within one leg

However, Anderson regained his composure with a 177 score in the next and took out double four for the win, ending the final with an outstanding 104.24 average.

Anderson defeated Smith to win in Nottingham. Afterwards, he joked it was the best he had played in three years!

Anderson defeated Smith to win in Nottingham. Afterwards, he joked it was the best he had played in three years!
Anderson defeated Smith to win in Nottingham. Afterwards, he joked it was the best he had played in three years!

"I'm off the bottom of the table and I'm happy," said Anderson. "Just to get two points would have done me, I'd have been happy.

"It's been an absolute nightmare. It's soul-destroying when you turn up week-in, week-out and get beaten, and you're hitting 89 averages.

"Once we step on that stage, even if you know you're struggling, you still want to win. I was rubbish against Jonny and hit or miss against Peter, but I played well against Michael.

"Even during the final, it's still not right and I'm not comfortable. On the practice board, everything's fine but when I come up [on stage] everything's not right so that's up to me to sort out."

The defeat means Smith has lost out twice in Premier League finals in as many weeks, having been the Brighton runner-up.

Night Seven in Rotterdam: Thursday, March 24

Quarter-Finals Peter Wright vs James Wade
Gary Anderson vs Joe Cullen
Jonny Clayton vs Gerwyn Price
Michael van Gerwen vs Michael Smith

The World Championship finalist was a clinical 6-1 winner against James Wade in the quarter-finals, before reeling off six straight legs in a stunning comeback against Gerwyn Price in the semis.

Van Gerwen produced this majestic 144 checkout but lost to Price from 3-1 up

Van Gerwen produced this majestic 144 checkout but lost to Price from 3-1 up
Van Gerwen produced this majestic 144 checkout but lost to Price from 3-1 up

Price ended Michael van Gerwen's bid to win a third successive night with a 6-4 quarter-final success, although the Welshman left the stage following his semi-final defeat to Smith with a swollen hand from an injury picked up last week.

The Dutchman opened up a 3-1 lead after a stunning 144 checkout, but Price followed up his opening ton finish with a brilliant 130-out to level up.

Price then pilled away with an average of almost 103 in closing out a ruthless 6-4 victory.

Wright also returned to action, having withdrawn during last weekend's German Darts Championship due to a back problem, and saw off Cullen in their quarter-final tie.

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts. The Premier League returns to the Netherlands for the first time since 2019 for Night Seven next Thursday at 7pm from Rotterdam Ahoy - live on Sky Sports Action.

